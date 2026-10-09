Predicting the 1st Loss for the NFL’s 3 Remaining Undefeated Teams Going Into Week 5

Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are off to an impressive 4-0 start and now hold sole possession of first place in the NFC North. The Vikings defense has been the league's best so far this season, allowing just 51 points in the first four games.



Minnesota Vikings Team Profile:

Head Coach: Kevin O’Connell

Kevin O’Connell Offensive Coordinator: Wes Phillips

Wes Phillips Defensive Coordinator: Brian Flores

Brian Flores Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium

Vikings' First Loss: November 1st at Lions (Week 8)

The Vikings offense has struggled this season, squeaking by the Miami Dolphins with just 15 points and ranking 31st in total yards per game at 262.8. Detroit’s offense is more explosive, averaging 29.8 points per game and 389.3 yards per game. This divisional matchup will be Minnesota’s toughest test of the season, and I expect the Lions to win a high-scoring shootout.