Predicting the 1st Loss for the NFL’s 3 Remaining Undefeated Teams Going Into Week 5

The San Francisco 49ers are 4-0, with three double-digit wins over the Rams, Dolphins, and Broncos. The 49ers offense has scored 122 points. Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, and George Kittle will look to stay healthy and lead the 49ers back to the Super Bowl.
San Francisco 49ers Team Profile
- Head Coach: Kyle Shanahan
- Offensive Coordinator: Klay Kubiak
- Defensive Coordinator: Raheem Morris
- Stadium: Levi’s Stadium
49ers' First Loss: October 11th at Seahawks (Week 5)
The 49ers really struggled with the Seahawks last year, getting dominated 41-6 in the NFC divisional round. I expect the Seahawks to come out on top again in this Week 5 divisional matchup, especially with starting quarterback Sam Darnold expected back. The 49ers allowed 116 yards and three rushing touchdowns to Kenneth Walker in that playoff game, and Seattle will look for the same success with rookie Jadarian Price.