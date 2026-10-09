The Chargers assistant eyed for step up as Mike McDaniel struggling to deliver

Are the Chargers about to strip offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel of his play-calling duties? The winless team has really struggled. They managed 14 points in a 26-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, and the line broke down in a 26-14 defeat against the Las Vegas Raiders. Then, a 24-16 loss to the Buffalo Bills kept them under 17 points for the third consecutive game. And even with a season-high 23 points against the Seattle Seahawks, four turnovers, including two interceptions from quarterback Justin Herbert, overshadowed the performance.

Quarterbacks coach Shane Day favored to move up

On Thursday, the rumors and speculation point to quarterback coach and passing game coordinator Shane Day taking over play-calling duties, with Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox predicting he'll get the nod.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterbacks coach Shane Day runs drills during Chargers training camp at The Bolt on Monday, August 3, 2026 in El Segundo, CA. Darwin Walker – The Sporting Tribune Los Angeles Chargers quarterbacks coach Shane Day runs drills during Chargers training camp at The Bolt on Monday, August 3, 2026 in El Segundo, CA.

“The Chargers' season isn't quite lost, but losses to the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs over the next two weeks could leave L.A. eyeing the future and considering changes during the Week 7 bye,” Knox wrote. “Herbert is under contract through 2029, and Harbaugh needs to get him back on a positive track. Passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Shane Day has experience with Herbert that dates back to his rookie season—though he spent the 2023 season in Houston—and he could be the perfect candidate to help the quarterback return to form.

“Day's play-calling experiences is limited to a brief window in college, but he has a strong grasp of what has traditionally worked for Herbert and the Chargers.”

The Chargers are having a very hard time scoring points this season. They rank 29th out of 32 teams, scoring 16.8 points per game, and they stayed under 16 points in three of their four games. The blue and white squad’s passing game is also the worst it has been since 1998, gaining 185.3 yards per game. If Day starts calling the plays instead of McDaniel, it might help reduce the pressure on the head coach, Jim Harbaugh.

The Chargers haven't officially taken play-calling away from McDaniel yet. Plus, after Week 4, Harbaugh said that McDaniel's job is "not in jeopardy… He's a skilled coach, and we're going to keep growing."

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday.