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NFL · 2 hours ago

Chargers vs. Broncos part I preview, prediction and how to watch

Fernando Ramirez, author

Fernando Ramirez

Host · Writer

Denver Broncos (2-2) AT LA Chargers (0-4)

When: Sunday 1:05 pm

Where: SoFi Stadium

TV: CBS-2 (Los Angeles), CBS-8 (San Diego), Paramount/NFL+  

Radio: Los Angeles: KYSR-FM (98.7), LA Spanish: Latino Mix 103.9/89.3 FM

Line: Broncos by -3.5

Notable injury designations: 

Chargers: OUT: CB Donte Jackson (hamstring), OL Kayode Awosika (fibula), WR Brenen Thompson (quad), DL Dalvin Tomlinson (hamstring), S Derwin James Jr. (hamstring), WR Quentin Johnston (chest), OL Trevor Penning (concussion), T Joe Alt (neck). Doubtful: QB Trey Lance (Groin). Questionable: WR Ladd McConkey (Foot), CB Rodney Shelley (hamstring), TE Charlie Kolar (forearm), G/T Branson Taylor (neck), FB Scott Matlock (foot)

Broncos: OUT: CB Patrick Surtain (ankle), CB Riley Moss (ribs)

What's at stake?

For the Chargers, it's about stopping the bleeding. This season is quickly getting away from Jim Harbaugh, and now his squad is closer to drafting Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith than playing football in February. This team desperately needs a victory.

For the Broncos, they are coming off a loss to the injury-riddled San Francisco 49ers, who beat them on a late-game touchdown by George Kittle. Denver has been on a roller-coaster ride, and Sean Payton just took over play-calling duties. Expect the Broncos' best effort because they can't afford to let the Chiefs and Raiders continue to gain ground on them in the AFC West.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell (34) runs the ball during an NFL game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 4, 2026 at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington
Los Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell (34) runs the ball during an NFL game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 4, 2026 at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Jordan Carroll – The Sporting Tribune

Los Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell (34) runs the ball during an NFL game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 4, 2026 at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Who's better?

Broncos. There is nothing the Chargers do particularly well right now, except defensively at times. Even that unit has been inconsistent, and now Derwin James won't be playing.

Matchup to watch

Chargers O-line vs. Broncos D-line. With Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt unavailable, the Broncos' defensive line could be smelling blood in the water. It will be a young, inexperienced group tasked with protecting the Chargers' $52 million quarterback.

Chargers win if…

At this point, who knows? Essentially, they have to run the football more effectively and disrupt Bo Nix. When Nix is pressured, he is prone to committing turnovers, and with his favorite weapon, Pat Bryant, not playing, things could be even tougher for him.

Fantasy sleeper

Omarion Hampton. It's hard to understand why the Chargers keep rotating their running backs so frequently. Let the second-year back get more carries. It's his time.

Prediction

Nothing confusing about this week. Again. Again.

Broncos 20, Chargers 19

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