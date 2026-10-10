Aaron Donald cleared for Bills game as Rams remain patient with Myles Garrett

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — The Rams expect to have Aaron Donald available against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, but Myles Garrett’s return remains uncertain as the team takes a measured approach to his recovery from knee surgery.

Speaking with reporters Saturday, coach Sean McVay said Donald would carry no injury designation despite not practicing that day. Tight end Colby Parkinson and cornerback Jaylen Watson also are cleared to play, while safety Quentin Lake is the only player who will be listed as questionable.

“He’ll be good to go for the game, no status there,” McVay said of Donald. “The only guy that will be listed as questionable will be ‘Q,’ but I feel like he’s turning in the right direction and feels good so that’s a positive for us.”

The outlook for Garrett is less immediate. McVay said the pass rusher is progressing following surgery, but the Rams are more likely to hold off on opening his practice window next week.

The priority, McVay explained, is making sure Garrett can return at the level the team expects rather than simply getting him back on the field.

“When I talk to Neal ElAttrache, and I think it’s a great way to articulate it, there’s a difference between return to play and return to performance,” McVay said. “When you do something like this, let’s put him in a good position to return to performance.”

McVay said Garrett must meet the team’s recovery benchmarks before progressing through football activities and evaluating how his knee responds. He expressed optimism that the procedure addressed the irritation that also limited Garrett’s work during training camp.

“Him actually doing football-related activities and drills will be very important for us to put him in a position to join the group and be the guy that we’re accustomed to seeing and that he wants to be for this team as well,” McVay said.

The Rams’ immediate challenge is preparing for Josh Allen, whose development as a passer has made an already difficult assignment even more demanding.

McVay praised the Buffalo quarterback’s timing, understanding of coverages and ability to involve all five eligible receivers. Allen’s physical gifts have long allowed him to extend plays and threaten defenses with his arm and legs, but McVay sees continued growth in how he operates within the offense.

“There’s always the first play and then there’s always the second play with him where then if it’s not there, then he can go off-schedule,” McVay said. “Obviously, the physical traits and characteristics, he’s off the charts where he can beat you with his arm and his legs.”

McVay compared the confidence Allen gives Buffalo to the belief Matthew Stafford inspires in the Rams.

“Just like our guy, he instills a belief in his team that they have a chance every time he’s at the switch, which is how we feel about Matthew,” McVay said. “It’s going to be a great challenge and our guys are excited about it. He is a very, very special and troublesome player to defend.”

McVay also discussed his approach to game management, saying analytics play a significant role in his decisions but must be weighed alongside personnel, matchups and the flow of a game.

Asked about going for two after scoring a touchdown when trailing by 14 points in the fourth quarter, McVay said his preference would generally be to kick the extra point and decide whether to pursue a tie or a win after a subsequent touchdown. He emphasized that scoring conditions, defensive performance and the available offensive calls all help shape those choices.

“The analytics has certainly driven a lot of our decisions in terms of influencing what we decide to do,” McVay said, “but most importantly is the people that are playing.”