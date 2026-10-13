The Rams invented a new way to lose a game they had no business losing in 37-34 overtime loss to Bills

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Under lights bright enough to expose every sin, SoFi Stadium pulsed like a living thing Monday night, 70,000 souls riding the rails of a game that refused to sit still, a game that tilted and torqued and changed hands nine separate times, a heavyweight fight where both cornermen kept forgetting the mouthpiece.

It had everything.

The reigning MVP at quarterback. The league's most dangerous runner improvising like jazz. Two receivers chasing history down the same sideline. It had lead changes stacked on lead changes, momentum swinging like a screen door in summer, and it ended —the way these things always seem to end for the Rams —with the third phase—the forgotten phase, the neglected phase—kicking the whole operation square in the teeth.

But here's the part nobody wants to sit with: losses like this don't happen; they are built. Constructed brick by brick, blunder by blunder, in the quiet corners of a game where attention wandered, and discipline dozed.

Nobody loses a 37-34 overtime heartbreaker all at once. You lose it in installments.

You lose it in the first quarter, when it barely registers, and you pay the balance with interest at the end.

The Buffalo Bills walked out of Inglewood with a 4-1 record and Josh Allen's first overtime win of his career.

The Rams walked out with a 2-3 record, a minus-84.3 special teams EPA over two seasons that dwarfs the next-worst team in football and an image seared into the night: Puka Nacua, towel around his waist, six cupping marks stamped across his back like ink from a game that grabbed him and refused to let go, sitting at his locker.

Just sitting.

It started before it started, practically.

Ray Davis took the opening kickoff 70 yards, and Quentin Lake—a starting safety— sprinted downfield to cover kicks, which tells you everything about the state of things.

Playing starters on special teams doesn't signal urgency. It signals surrender dressed up as effort; it reeks of desperation.

Harrison Mevis, who has the most missed field goals in the NFL this season, shanked a 50-yarder left early. Then, in overtime, with the game resting on his foot from 48 yards, Greg Rousseau — the same player who led the league in sacks and quarterback hits through Week 4 — split Coleman Shelton and Kevin Dotson so cleanly neither man got a fingernail on him. The kick died in the air like a promise made too late.

Sean McVay didn't mince it. He never does.

"The kicking game, with our PAT, field goal unit — not even close to good enough," McVay said. "It cost us the game tonight. … I'm going to evaluate everything."

Evaluate everything.

In McVay's language, that's not a phrase. That's a threat.

He fired special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn midseason a year ago, and the clock on this year's staff started ticking when Rousseau's palm met leather.

Last season, McVay was asked about another special teams fiasco and said, point-blank, that the unit wasn't even close.

He's saying it again. Different year. Same funeral.

Let's be fair to Chris Shula's defense, because fairness matters even in an autopsy: the secondary plastered. Even when Allen broke containment — and he broke it early and often — Rams defensive backs stayed welded to receivers. Buffalo's running backs caught all six of their targets, but they defended the deep ball like a border.

The problem was everything in front of them.

Josaiah Stewart, brilliant in spurts — he had a sack that a penalty wiped away — kept losing containment, and Allen made him pay every single time.

James Cook, who entered the night leading the NFL with 15 explosive carries, kept gashing the edges, and when Byron Young overran a 17-yard run into the end zone, the dominoes started falling in both directions.

Young stood at his locker and owned it, which is more than a lot of people did.

"They ran for like 200-something yards and that basically won the game," Young said. "We want to be the closer. It's what we believe that we are and we practice hard to be. We can't let that happen."

234, to be exact.

Allen rushed for 121 — 107 on scrambles — the third-most in a game since 2016, a statistic so absurd it deserves its own exhibit. Cook added 111 and two touchdowns.

They became just the third quarterback-running back duo in NFL history to each top 100 rushing yards with a rushing score in the same game.

History, it turns out, is not always flattering.

And still, the defense had its moment. Nate Landman — playing with his hair on fire — punched the ball out of Cook's grasp in overtime, and Aaron Donald pounced on it.

The Rams had the ball, the momentum and the game, right there, 30 yards from glory.

"It doesn't come down to that play," Landman said. "There's a lot of plays throughout the course of the game that we got to be better on. This team is built the right way. It's led the right way. Got the best leader in the league in Sean. Tough learning lesson."

Note what Landman did there, because it's the most important sentence anyone uttered all night: he refused to let one phase hang another. He'd punch the ball out and then stand in front of cameras protecting his kicker like family.

"That's a tough job. So isolated," Landman said of Mevis. "He's going to face a lot of criticism, but that's our brother. We love him. … He'll make some kicks for us to win the game in the future."

The cruel mathematics of this game: the Rams gained 450-plus yards, committed zero turnovers and benefited from 112 yards of Buffalo penalties — and lost.

They are the only team in NFL history to lose a game with that combination. Not one of the previous thousands of teams that had done all three things ever lost.

The Rams broke a record nobody was chasing.

Matthew Stafford completed a career-high 40 passes on 54 attempts for 383 yards and three touchdowns, against zero interceptions. He surpassed Dan Marino for the fifth-most 300-yard, three-touchdown games in history (34).

He threw his 150th touchdown as a Ram, making him the only quarterback ever with 150-plus passing scores for two franchises. He carved the blitz for 153 yards and two scores.

And it has happened four times in the last two seasons now — Stafford throwing for 370-plus and three-plus with no picks, and losing. The rest of the NFL, combined, in that span: zero such losses.

"You look around the league, tough to find a perfect game," Stafford said. "I love the fight that we had as a team. … You're playing a really good football team in Buffalo. You're going to have to fight tooth and nail to go get a win. Didn't come away with it. Disappointing, obviously, but short week. Got to move on."

But the blunders were baked in before the brilliance ever showed up. A false start on Alaric Jackson, who also punched Bradley Chubb after the game. Another on Tyler Higbee, turning fourth-and-1 from the 39 into a prayer. Holding on Warren McClendon in overtime. Defensive holding on Josh Wallace.

Before the first half ended, a heave to the end zone, after an Allen interception, fell on the "G" of the turf, inches past Nacua's diving fingers — a game of inches, sure, but the Rams kept handing back the yardage the inches required.

Steve Avila said the quiet part plainly.

"It really just comes down to stop shooting ourselves in the foot," Avila said. "We got to stop putting ourselves behind the chains."

And then, the decision that will follow McVay into his nightmares. Third-and-5 from the Buffalo 30 in overtime, 4:10 on the clock, Stafford cooking, Adams with two touchdown catches, Nacua with a franchise record hanging around his neck — and McVay called a run off right tackle that went nowhere, a play that waved a white flag toward the field goal unit that had already failed him.

"I wish I would have had a better play call and gone for it, got it tighter," McVay said. "I'm sick right now with myself. … I'll be regretting kicking that and not having a better call to be able to go for it on third down."

He should be sick. He said so himself, and you've got to respect a man who builds his own gallows.

But sickness doesn't un-block a kick.

While it all swirled — the missed tackles, the shanked kicks, the flags, the scrambles — Nacua was doing something historic.

24 targets. 17 catches. 138 yards and a touchdown.

Nacua's 17 receptions tied for the second-most in a game in franchise history, behind only Hall of Famer Tom Fears' 18 in 1950, and the most by any player in the NFL since Brandon Marshall's 28 in 2009.

He dragged 79 yards after the catch out of defenders who knew the ball was coming and couldn't stop it anyway.

"He can access all areas of the field," Stafford said of Nacua. "He's fantastic in the screen game, underneath, the middle of the field. Made some plays on the perimeter as well today."

On the other side, Davante Adams caught only five balls — but two were touchdowns, giving him 121 for his career, tied with Larry Fitzgerald for sixth all time, and his 30th multi-touchdown game broke a tie with Cris Carter and Marvin Harrison for fourth-most ever.

In the Rams' locker room — usually a place of music, of jokes, of vibes, as the kids say — the air had gone flat. Teammates checked their phones to see what the world was saying. Showers ran. Bags zipped.

Adams leaned over to his neighbor, Nacua, and whispered something meant for two sets of ears only.

Nacua sat.

He sat with cupping marks dotting his back like fresh tattoos.

He sat while media scurried.

He sat staring into the back of his own locker, that private little void where athletes go to reconcile the irreconcilable — knowing he had done everything asked, everything possible, everything short of kicking the field goal himself, and it wasn't enough.

17 catches. Nine lead changes. Zero turnovers. 112 penalty yards handed to them by the opposition like a gift with the receipt still attached.

And a blocked kick.

"None of how I feel is positive other than I'm proud of the resilience, the guts that our team displayed," McVay said, and then, the line that should be framed in every special teams meeting room from here to September: "It's been a while since I've been this pissed after a game."

Fair. But anger is a debt the Rams keep carrying forward.

Nacua will play. He'll catch passes. He'll do everything right again, probably.

The question that hang in that locker room, heavier than any stat sheet, is whether everyone else in that building is finally tired of making him stare into the void for it.