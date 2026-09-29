Injuries taking a toll on Rams as they head into big Week 4 matchup with the Eagles

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — Injuries have become one of the biggest storylines surrounding the Los Angeles Rams through the first three weeks of the 2026 season.

What was expected to be a team with championship aspirations has instead been forced to navigate a growing list of injuries on both sides of the football, creating questions about depth, availability and how much the Rams can overcome as they head into a difficult Week 4 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The latest blow came Sunday night in Denver when starting cornerback Jaylen Watson suffered a dislocated shoulder during the Rams’ 30-26 loss to the Broncos.

Watson is expected to miss Sunday’s matchup against Philadelphia, leaving the Rams with another significant hole to fill in their secondary.

Watson recorded two tackles, including one for loss, and two passes defended before leaving the game. Now, Los Angeles must determine who will step up in his absence against an Eagles offense capable of putting tremendous pressure on opposing defenses.

Josh Wallace could see an expanded role after stepping in following Watson’s injury against Denver. The Rams will also need their remaining defensive backs to take on bigger responsibilities.

Head coach Sean McVay said Monday that Watson will “probably” miss the Eagles game, but the team is not currently discussing placing him on injured reserve.

“He'll probably be out for this week, and (it's) something that we'll see if we can kind of get him strengthened and harness it,” McVay said. “It's something that he's dealt with before, but not something that we've discussed, IR.”

Watson’s injury adds to a secondary that has already had to deal with injuries during the opening weeks of the season.

The Rams are also still waiting for the return of star wide receiver Puka Nacua.

Nacua has missed the last two games while dealing with a hip/groin issue, forcing Matthew Stafford and the Rams’ offense to rely more heavily on Davante Adams and the rest of the receiving corps.

There is optimism, however, that Nacua could return against Philadelphia.

“We'll continue to see,” McVay said. “But if he is able to progress the way that we hope, there's optimism that he'll be able to play this week.”

Getting Nacua back could be especially important with the Rams now dealing with injuries at tight end.

Terrance Ferguson suffered an ankle sprain against Denver and is expected to miss Sunday’s game. Ferguson initially attempted to return before ultimately leaving the game.

Colby Parkinson is also dealing with an injury after suffering an AC joint sprain in his shoulder against Denver. Parkinson was already managing a knee issue heading into the game, although McVay said there was no setback with the knee.

“We'll see what that looks like for him,” McVay said.

The injuries at tight end could force McVay to adjust an offense that has benefited from multiple-tight-end formations. If Ferguson is unavailable and Parkinson cannot play, the Rams will have to rely more heavily on their wide receivers and younger players to fill the void.

That makes the potential return of Nacua even more significant.

The Rams are also still without their biggest offseason defensive addition.

Myles Garrett remains on injured reserve after undergoing knee surgery and is guaranteed to miss at least the first four games of the season. His absence has forced Los Angeles to find other ways to generate pressure and create disruption up front.

Garrett was brought in to help transform the Rams’ defense, but through the first three weeks, Los Angeles has had to operate without its biggest defensive weapons.

The injuries have not been limited to those major names.

Running back Ronnie Rivers was also placed on injured reserve after suffering a calf injury, while the Rams have dealt with additional injuries throughout their roster during the opening weeks of the season.

The result is a team that has rarely had its full collection of players available.

Now the Rams travel to Philadelphia for one of their toughest tests of the young season.

The Eagles present challenges on both sides of the ball, meaning the Rams cannot afford to have communication breakdowns or missed assignments while relying on players stepping into expanded roles.

The question for Los Angeles isn't simply when its injured players will return. It is whether the players replacing them can keep the team competitive until the roster becomes healthier.

Watson’s absence puts pressure on the secondary. Garrett’s continued absence places more responsibility on the defensive front. Ferguson and potentially Parkinson’s injuries create uncertainty at tight end, while Nacua’s availability could have a major impact on Stafford and the passing game.

After three weeks, the Rams are already learning an important lesson about the NFL: talent only matters when that talent is available.

Los Angeles still has plenty of firepower, but staying competitive while key players recover will test the team’s depth and resilience.

Against Philadelphia, the Rams will need the next man up to be ready.



