Jaylen Waddle’s Fantasy Value with the Miami Dolphins

2025 NFL Fantasy Football: Jaylen Waddle Staying with the Miami Dolphins Is a Fantasy Win

Stability in Chaos — Waddle’s Role Just Got Stronger

For all the chaos surrounding the Dolphins, the one bit of stability fantasy managers can celebrate is that Waddle is staying put. Miami chose not to move him at the trade deadline, and that’s quietly a major boost to his fantasy outlook down the stretch.

Through nine games, Waddle’s produced 586 yards and 4 touchdowns, ranking as a mid-range WR2. The Dolphins’ offense has sputtered at times, and Tua Tagovailoa hasn’t exactly elevated the unit, but with Darren Waller sidelined and Miami’s receiving depth thin, Waddle’s target share should climb significantly.

He’s the clear No. 2 option — and perhaps the only reliable one — in what’s left of this Miami offense. From here through Week 17, Waddle is a buy, both in fantasy leagues and player prop markets.

The Fantasy Profile: Still a WR2 With WR1 Weeks Ahead

There’s a simple truth about Waddle: he’s elite when healthy but maddening to roster. Every Dolphins game seems to include at least one play where he makes a catch, goes down awkwardly, and limps to the sideline. Then he returns and posts another solid stat line.

Injuries aside, the metrics remain strong:

Targets: 7.2 per game since Week 4

Catch rate: 70%

Yards per route run: 1.84 (top 25 among WRs)

Without Waller in the lineup, those targets should only increase. Expect Waddle’s floor to rise into the 12–14 PPR point range weekly, with spike-week potential against softer coverage looks.

Fantasy Verdict:

Rest of Season Value: High-end WR2, borderline WR1 when healthy.

Start Confidence: 9/10 — automatic in PPR leagues.

Projected Week 10 Line: 7 receptions, 88 yards, 1 TD (21.8 PPR points).

Miami’s Offensive Outlook: A Quiet Reset Coming

The Dolphins’ long-term situation is murky. Tagovailoa’s future in Miami is very much in question, and it’s no secret the organization could reset at quarterback in 2026. But for now, fantasy managers can take advantage of a concentrated passing game.

Tyreek Hill’s future in Miami appears shaky — he’s likely gone next season.

Waddle becomes the de facto WR1 by default.

The backfield rotation remains inconsistent, but it keeps linebackers honest and creates room for Waddle’s short-to-intermediate routes.

The bottom line: Waddle’s stock rises simply because there’s no one else to challenge his workload. If you’re looking for a second-half breakout candidate in fantasy playoffs, this is it.

Betting Element: Waddle Prop Markets Offer Value

The betting markets haven’t fully adjusted to Waddle’s elevated role. With Waller out and Hill managing limited practice time, Waddle’s receiving yard props are still listed in the mid-60s — and that’s too low.

Week 10 Market Snapshot:

Receiving Yards Prop: O/U 66.5

Receptions Prop: O/U 5.5

Anytime Touchdown: +165

Miami’s offense has been sluggish, but they’ve faced elite defenses recently. Against upcoming opponents like the Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders, expect more spacing and tempo, creating high-efficiency opportunities for Waddle in the slot and on crossers.

Best Bets:

Waddle Over 66.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Waddle Anytime Touchdown (+165)

Dolphins Team Total Over 21.5 (-110)

Comparative Fantasy Lens: Waddle vs. Breece Hall

In fantasy terms, Waddle and Breece Hall of the New York Jets find themselves in similar spots — talented players on underachieving teams. The difference? Waddle’s path to production is clearer. Hall’s usage is capped by poor quarterback play and committee backfield touches.

Both are “hold” assets, but Waddle’s target floor makes him safer weekly. Hall’s trade rumors dominated headlines, yet Miami’s decision to not move Waddle might have been the most impactful non-move of the deadline.

Final Word: Buy and Hold Jaylen Waddle Rest of Season

Waddle’s staying in Miami, and that’s great news for fantasy managers and bettors alike. His chemistry with Tua remains steady, the target volume is climbing, and the schedule ahead looks far friendlier than the first half of the season.

As long as he stays upright, he’s a weekly WR2 lock — and one strong game away from entering top-10 wideout status again.

Fantasy Verdict: BUY and HOLD.



Betting Verdict: Over 66.5 yards, Anytime TD (+165).



Rest-of-Season Projection: Finishes as a Top-15 fantasy WR.

You can read all about what’s going on in the National Football League at SportsGrid.com.