Power Ranking the Top 10 NFL Quarterbacks Right Now Ahead of Week 18

10) Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams has taken a significant leap in his sophomore season under offensive guru Ben Johnson, and his elite play is an important reason why the Bears' playoff drought has finally come to an end. With 25 passing touchdowns and only six interceptions on the season, Williams looks poised to be a problem for the rest of the league for the foreseeable future. Considering his elite play down the stretch, Williams rounds out the top 10 heading into the final week of the regular season.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.