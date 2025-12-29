Power Ranking the Top 10 NFL Quarterbacks Right Now Ahead of Week 18

4) Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow missed the majority of the season, but since returning from injury, he's proven why he's considered one of the top quarterbacks in the league. Despite his team being eliminated from playoff contention, the LSU product continues to play at a high level, making a statement each week. Coming off yet another strong performance, Burrow's season totals now sit at 14 passing touchdowns and only four interceptions, and based on those numbers in only seven games, it's fair to say that the former top pick likely would have been involved in the MVP conversation if he had a fully healthy season under his belt.