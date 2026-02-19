ESPN Predicts the Best Fit for the Top 25 NFL Free Agents for 2026

Best Team Fit: Jacksonville Jaguars
Devin Lloyd gives the Jaguars a playmaking linebacker who can impact the game in coverage and against the run. In 2025, he totaled 81 tackles, seven pass defenses, five interceptions, and 1.5 sacks, including a pick-six, showcasing his ball-hawking ability. Keeping him in Jacksonville strengthens a defense that ranked in the top 10 in both scoring and run defense.
"Lloyd had a career-best five interceptions, taking one back for a score, and fits well in Jacksonville's top-10 defense." - Matt Bowen