ESPN Predicts the Best Fit for the Top 25 NFL Free Agents for 2026

25) S Bryan Cook, Kansas City Chiefs

Best Team Fit: Cincinnati Bengals

Bryan Cook gives the Bengals a versatile safety to fill the void left by Geno Stone in 2025. He totaled 85 tackles and six pass defenses, showing he can play from depth or come down into the box. As the top-rated free agent at his position, Cook would upgrade a Bengals secondary that allowed 233.8 passing yards per game (26th in the league) last season.

"Cook is a versatile safety who can play from depth or spin down to the front and would be an upgrade for the Bengals." - Matt Bowen