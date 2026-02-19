ESPN’s Mel Kiper Ranks the Top 25 Prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft

22. Zion Young, DE, Missouri
Height: 6-5 | Weight: 262 | Previous Rank: NR
Zion Young had a strong senior season with Missouri, finishing 2025 with 58 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 46 pressures, 16 run stops, and 2 forced fumbles over 13 games. Young makes his presence felt against both the run and pass, consistently setting the edge and crashing down the line with power and urgency.
He plays with one of the best motors in the class, pairing strong hands with impressive lateral quickness to disengage and finish.
Kiper adds, “His effort jumps off the tape,” pointing to Young’s intensity and every-down impact as a tone-setter up front.