ESPN’s Mel Kiper Ranks the Top 10 Wide Receivers for the 2026 NFL Draft

10) Chris Bell, Louisville

Height: 6-foot-2 | Weight: 220

Chris Bell is a big-bodied receiver who can make an impact in the passing game right away. In 2025, he totaled 72 receptions for 917 yards and six touchdowns, showing the ability to win contested catches and gain yards after the catch.

Bell’s size, hands, and physicality make him a reliable option in the red zone and a matchup problem for defenders. He has the tools to contribute immediately as a downfield threat for whatever team lands him.