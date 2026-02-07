SportsGrid Inc logo
Live NowLive
DIRECTV
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NFL · 13 minutes ago

Super Bowl Novelty Props: Why “Heads” and Yellow Gatorade Lead the Way

Joe Cervenka

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

For the folks who don’t know a nickel defense from a nickel slot machine, the novelty market and halftime show are the true must-watch aspects of the Super Bowl spectacle. This is where the game goes beyond football and enters the realm of pure “degen" glory, featuring bets on the coin toss and the color of the liquid that will eventually drench a winning coach. At BetMGM, the public is leaning heavily into Yellow Gatorade, a choice rooted in recent history after the Eagles showered Nick Sirianni in yellow/green to celebrate their Super Bowl LIX victory just one year ago.

Super Bowl LX Pats vs Seahawks  Matchup Board: Odds & Predictions, Free Picks, Prop Bets Today & Injury Updates

Heads, Punts, and Yellow Gatorade: The Spectacle of Super Bowl Props

At BetMGM, the public is keeping it simple: they like Heads, they like OG Gatorade color, and they think the New England Patriots are going to Punt on their very first drive.

Most Bet Novelty & Game Props

  • “Heads" Coin Toss (-102): The classic 50/50 that never goes out of style.

  • Seahawks to Score First (-145): Correlates with the heavy Seattle Seahawks TD action.

  • Correct Score: Patriots 17, Seahawks 24 (+10000): The “Exacta" bet for the dreamers.

  • Yellow Gatorade (+260): Following the trend from Super Bowl LIX, where the Eagles doused Nick Sirianni in yellow/green.

  • Patriots 1st Drive Result: Punt (-120): A massive vote of no-confidence in rookie Drake Maye’s opening script.

The Yellow Gatorade at +260 is particularly savvy. Historically, Orange has been the most frequent color since 2001, but Yellow has won two of the last four Super Bowls, including last year. With the Seattle Seahawks‘ “Action Green" secondary colors, the public thinks the cooler is already filled with lemon-lime.

Blitz the Books with SportsGrid’s 4- & 5-Star NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Bets.

All BetMGM data is based on tickets and straight bets

Live

2026 World Cup Winner

Who will win the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup?

$4M
🏀
Live

2026 NCAAMB Winner

Who will win the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship?

$18.3M
Live

2026 UCL Winner

Who will win the 2026 UEFA Champions League?

$4.4M

EDITOR'S PICKS

Super Bowl LX 10 Bold Predictions
Super Bowl LX Best Longshot Bets
Super Bowl LX Top Prop Bets
Super Bowl LX Seahawks TD Picks
Super Bowl LX Patriots TD Picks
Super Bowl LX Seahawks Props
Super Bowl LX Patriots Props
NFL Depth Charts
2026 NFL Draft Hub
NFL Free Agency 2026
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
NFL Kalshi Picks
NFL Kalshi Player Props
bookmakerLogo
Feb 8 6:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
SEA

SEA

-4.5

-223

O 45.5

NE

NE

+4.5

+203

U 45.5

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 3 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 3 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format
Casino · 4 months ago
Seasonal Slots: Themes & Special Editions That Lean Into the Calendar
Casino · 4 months ago
Slot Exclusives: What Players Should Know
Casino · 5 months ago
The Most Popular Slots Are Popping Up Online Faster Than Ever

FUTURES

Sport Logo
NFL · 20 hours ago
Who Will Win Super Bowl LX MVP? Breaking Down the Field
Sport Logo
NFL · 4 days ago
Predicting the Offensive Rookie of the Year Winner
Sport Logo
NFL · 4 days ago
Myles Garrett Set to Win Defensive Player of the Year Award
Sport Logo
NFL · 4 days ago
JSN's Impact on Seattle's Success: NFL Offensive POTY Analysis
Sport Logo
NFL · 4 days ago
Debating NFL Coach Of The Year: Vrabel vs. McDonald