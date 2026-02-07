Super Bowl Novelty Props: Why “Heads” and Yellow Gatorade Lead the Way

For the folks who don’t know a nickel defense from a nickel slot machine, the novelty market and halftime show are the true must-watch aspects of the Super Bowl spectacle. This is where the game goes beyond football and enters the realm of pure “degen" glory, featuring bets on the coin toss and the color of the liquid that will eventually drench a winning coach. At BetMGM, the public is leaning heavily into Yellow Gatorade, a choice rooted in recent history after the Eagles showered Nick Sirianni in yellow/green to celebrate their Super Bowl LIX victory just one year ago.

Super Bowl LX Pats vs Seahawks Matchup Board: Odds & Predictions, Free Picks, Prop Bets Today & Injury Updates

At BetMGM, the public is keeping it simple: they like Heads, they like OG Gatorade color, and they think the New England Patriots are going to Punt on their very first drive.

Most Bet Novelty & Game Props

“Heads" Coin Toss (-102): The classic 50/50 that never goes out of style.

Seahawks to Score First (-145): Correlates with the heavy Seattle Seahawks TD action.

Correct Score: Patriots 17, Seahawks 24 (+10000): The “Exacta" bet for the dreamers.

Yellow Gatorade (+260): Following the trend from Super Bowl LIX, where the Eagles doused Nick Sirianni in yellow/green.

Patriots 1st Drive Result: Punt (-120): A massive vote of no-confidence in rookie Drake Maye’s opening script.

The Yellow Gatorade at +260 is particularly savvy. Historically, Orange has been the most frequent color since 2001, but Yellow has won two of the last four Super Bowls, including last year. With the Seattle Seahawks‘ “Action Green" secondary colors, the public thinks the cooler is already filled with lemon-lime.

Blitz the Books with SportsGrid’s 4- & 5-Star NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Bets.

All BetMGM data is based on tickets and straight bets