Seattle Seahawks Touchdown Scorers: Best Bets For Super Bowl LX

The Super Bowl is finally here. Incidentally, there are plenty of betting opportunities for the big game. We’ve got you covered! Let’s take a look at which players from the Seattle Seahawks have the best value in the anytime touchdown market at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Where to Watch Super Bowl LX

SportsGrid Matchup Page: SEA vs NE

Stadium: Levi’s Stadium

Location: Santa Clara, CA

Where to Watch: NBC

Date: February 8, 2026

February 8, 2026 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots Betting Odds

Bet Type Seattle Seahawks (SEA) New England Patriots (NE) Spread -4.5 (-112) +4.5 (-108) Moneyline -235 +194 Total (O/U) Over 45.5 (-108) Under 45.5 (-112) Super Bowl LX Kalshi Odds Market Category Seattle Seahawks (SEA) New England Patriots (NE) Win Probability (Kalshi) 68% 33% Spread Probability (-4.5) Yes: 52¢ No: 48¢ Point Total (O/U 45.5) Over: 50¢ (Yes) Under: 51¢ (No)

Any Time Touchdown Scorer: Jaxon Smith-Njigba (-110)

Off the bat, All-Pro wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba should be on your radar to find the end zone this Sunday. Not only did Smith-Njigba lead the Seahawks in receiving touchdowns (10) this past regular season, but he is also one of the smoothest route runners in the game. JSN is a nightmare to stay in front of, especially down near the goal line.

In the 2026 playoffs, Smith-Njigba produced two touchdowns, scoring against the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round as well as another in the NFC Championship Game versus the Los Angeles Rams. That means JSN has recorded a tuddy in every postseason contest.

Smith-Njigba won’t be matched up against any one defensive back, as he travels throughout Seattle’s offensive formation. Still, he emerged strongly as quarterbackSam Darnold‘s favorite target. When push comes to shove, Darnold has no shortage of faith in the speedy receiver from Ohio State. Darnold targeted JSN on 34.2% of his pass attempts in 2025, which led the NFL by a wide margin.

With JSN showing a standard -110 listing — which carries a 52.4% implied probability — in this market, I like the third-year pro to score in the finale.

Super Bowl LX Top Props: Props | Longshots |

Any Time Touchdown Scorer: Rashid Shaheed (+360)

In my opinion, Seahawks receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed will be the X-factor this Sunday in Santa Clara. Shaheed has only been with Seattle for half a season, but his top-end speed allows him to flip the field in an instant.

Notably, Shaheed began the Seahawks’ current playoff run by returning the opening kickoff of the Divisional Round for a 95-yard touchdown. When in space, he is one of the most dangerous players in the NFL. Shaheed has brought back a total of seven kicks/punts for scores throughout his professional career. His ability to score either on special teams or offense makes him incredibly dynamic.

As a receiver, Shaheed has hauled in a dozen touchdowns over five years. He is one of the best big-play threats in the NFL, as he has registered at least one reception of 55+ yards in every season.

Shaheed’s blinding athleticism is well documented. He reached 21.72 MPH on an 87-yard touchdown run against the New York Giants earlier this season. Shaheed also comes from a track & field family; his father was a sprinter at Arizona State, and his mother was a hurdler at the University of San Diego.

The defense of the New England Patriots will likely be preoccupied with Darnold, Smith-Njigba, and Seattle’s bruising ground game. That could open an opportunity for Shaheed to take the top off. With a scoring price of +360, there is solid value for Shaheed to find the end zone at Levi’s Stadium.

Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.

Super Bowl LX: Anytime Touchdown Scorers

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (-110)

Rashid Shaheed (+360)

The big game brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the gridiron. Best of luck!