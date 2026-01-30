ESPN’s Top NFL Draft Senior Bowl Prospects, Predictions, Sleepers

As the NFL Draft looms, several top prospects from college football are set to put their skill sets on full display at the Senior Bowl. Here’s a look at the top players to keep an eye on, bold predictions, and potential sleepers courtesy of ESPN.

Matt Miller’s Top Prospect: DT Caleb Banks, Florida

Caleb Banks enters the Senior Bowl as one of the more intriguing “bet on the traits” prospects in this class. Limited to just three games this season after a foot injury, Banks never had the chance to build momentum, but the upside remains obvious. The six-foot-six, 330-pound nose tackle flashes a rare speed-to-power combination that stands out on tape when healthy.

Totaling 48 tackles and 6.5 sacks across stops at Louisville and Florida doesn’t tell the whole story. If Banks can participate fully this week, his one-on-one reps could quickly revive the early-round buzz he carried entering the season.

Jordan Reid’s Top Prospect: CB Chris Johnson, San Diego State

Chris Johnson arrives in Mobile with serious momentum after a standout 2025 season that put him firmly on the draft radar. The Mountain West Co-Defensive Player of the Year totaled 48 tackles, eight pass breakups, and four interceptions (two returned for touchdowns), while consistently finding the football. At six-foot, 185 pounds, Johnson wins with technique, foot quickness, and awareness, showing the ability to stay sticky in press and anticipate throws in zone.

The Senior Bowl will be about answering lingering questions regarding his long speed and how he holds up against power-conference wideouts. With strong Day 2 buzz already circulating, a clean week in Mobile could cement Johnson as a top-50 prospect.

Field Yates’ Top Prospect: G Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech

Keylan Rutledge may not be a household name yet, but his game is hard to miss. A 26-game starter over the past two seasons at Georgia Tech, Rutledge thrived in a run-heavy, gap-scheme offense that asked him to play with force and finish; two areas where he excels. At six-foot-four, 320 pounds, he’s one of the more physical linemen in this draft class. Senior Bowl practices set up perfectly for Rutledge’s skill set. His play style jumps off the tape, and one-on-one drills give him a chance to turn heads by showcasing his power and edge as a mauler. With Day 2 buzz already building, a strong week in Mobile could push him firmly into that range.

Jordan Reid’s QB Prediction: LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier Will Be the Most Impressive Passer

Garrett Nussmeier enters the Senior Bowl with something to prove after an uneven, injury-impacted 2025 season. A year removed from throwing 29 touchdowns in 2024, Nussmeier was limited to 12 passing touchdowns in 2025, but evaluators remain intrigued by his anticipation and accuracy. He’s at his best attacking tight windows, showing no hesitation, throwing over the middle, or outside the numbers.

The setting in Mobile plays to his strengths. Nussmeier’s processing quickly at the line of scrimmage should stand out in practice, giving him a chance to regain early-round momentum. With projections ranging from Day 2 to late Day 3, a strong week could help narrow that gap in his favor.

Field Yates’ Pass Catcher Prediction: NC State’s TE Justin Joly Will Steal the Spotlight

Justin Joly is the kind of tight end who tends to pop during Senior Bowl practices. After finishing his career at NC State following two seasons at UConn, Joly put together a productive 2025 campaign with 49 catches for 489 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s a natural receiver at the position, winning with timing, body control, and a reliable catch radius.

Listed at six-foot-three, 263 pounds, Joly has excellent bulk, and his athleticism shows up when the ball is in the air. If quarterbacks trust him in contested situations this week, Joly has a chance to boost his stock into the Round 3–5 conversation.

Matt Miller’s Offensive Group Prediction: Penn State RB Nicholas Singleton Will Break Out

Nicholas Singleton enters the Senior Bowl as a prime breakout candidate after a quieter-than-expected 2025 season. He finished with 549 rushing yards on 123 carries, averaging 4.5 yards per attempt while finding the end zone 13 times, but Penn State’s offensive struggles often masked his explosiveness. The traits are still there. At six-feet, 224 pounds, Singleton’s burst and downhill acceleration jump off the tape, giving him the kind of physical profile NFL teams consistently covet. With no clear RB2 behind Jeremiyah Love in this class, a strong showing in Mobile could put Singleton firmly in that conversation.

Jordan Reid’s EDGE Prediction: Texas Tech’s Romello Height Will Be the Biggest Riser of the Week

Romello Height enters the Senior Bowl with real momentum after emerging as one of the Big 12’s most disruptive pass rushers. The Texas Tech edge defender totaled 38 tackles, 10 sacks, and two forced fumbles in 2025, consistently winning with bend, effort, and urgency off the edge. His ability to generate pressure should translate well to one-on-one drills in Mobile.

At six-foot-three, 235 pounds, Height is on the leaner side and will be one of the older prospects in attendance, but his motor and pass-rush traits are hard to ignore. A strong week could cement him as one of the event’s biggest risers and push him into late Day 2 or early Day 3 territory.

Matt Miller’s CB Prediction: Georgia’s Daylen Everette Will Emerge

Daylen Everette is the latest Georgia defensive back poised to turn heads in a Senior Bowl setting. The six-foot-one, 190-pound corner brings ideal size, SEC experience,ce and a physical approach at the line of scrimmage that shows up consistently on tape. In 2025, Everette posted 49 tackles, eight pass breakups, and an interception while continuing to build on a résumé that includes five career picks.

His comfort in press coverage should play well in Mobile, especially in one-on-one drills. With a thinner wide receiver group in attendance, Everette has a clear path to stand out and solidify his standing as a likely Day 2 selection.

Field Yates’ Defensive Group Prediction: Pittsburgh’s Kyle Louis Will Emerge as Big Winner of the Week

Kyle Louis is set to be one of the breakout defensive players at the Senior Bowl. The six-foot-one, 220-pound linebacker-turned-safety totaled 79 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions, three pass breakups, and a forced fumble in 2025, showcasing both playmaking ability and sideline-to-sideline range.

NFL teams will be drawn to his ball skills — six picks over the past two seasons — and his tenacious, high-energy approach in coverage, especially against tight ends. A strong week in Mobile could cement Louis as a Day 2 selection and signal his potential as a starter at the next level.

Day 3 Sleeper to Watch: WR Kevin Coleman Jr., Missouri

Kevin Coleman Jr. is the type of undersized, dynamic receiver who can turn heads at the Senior Bowl. The Tigers’ top target in 2025, Coleman caught 66 passes for 732 yards and a touchdown while also returning a punt for a score, showcasing his elusiveness and playmaking ability.

At 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, he excels after the catch and flashes elite acceleration in space. With crisp route-running and quickness that jumps off the tape, Coleman has the tools to stand out among Day 3 prospects and leave a lasting impression in Mobile.

Day 3 Sleeper to Watch: EDGE Keyron Crawford, Auburn

Keyron Crawford may not grab the headlines like Auburn’s Keldric Faulk, but he’s a Day 3 prospect with plenty of intrigue. The 2025 season saw him rack up 36 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, and even an interception, while finishing fourth in the SEC with 43 pressures.

Crawford’s bend, quickness off the edge, and advanced hand techniques — including a sharp swipe-and-chop move — make him a disruptive presence in one-on-ones. If he showcases those traits in Mobile, he could easily rise into the Round 3–5 conversation.

Day 3 Sleeper to Watch: RB J’Mari Taylor, Virginia

J’Mari Taylor was the engine of Virginia’s offense in 2025, finishing with 1,062 yards and 14 touchdowns on 222 carries, good for third and first in the ACC, respectively. The North Carolina Central transfer made the FCS-to-FBS jump look effortless, showcasing balance, power, and the ability to contribute as a receiver out of the backfield.

While running backs can be tricky to evaluate in an all-star setting, Taylor’s combination of production and versatility gives him Day 3 appeal. A strong week in Mobile could easily boost his stock into the fourth or fifth round.

Day 3 Sleeper to Watch: CB Tacario Davis, Washington

Two years ago, Tacario Davis was a Round 1 name on many boards. While his production dipped (partially due to injuries) after transferring from Arizona to Washington, the traits that once made him elite remain. In 2025, he recorded 20 tackles, four pass breakups, and two interceptions.

At six-foot-four, 200 pounds, Davis is a press-coverage specialist whose length and physicality allow him to stick to receivers at the line of scrimmage. Senior Bowl practices give him a chance to remind scouts of his upside and solidify his current fifth-round grade.

Day 3 Sleeper to Watch: WR Ted Hurst, Georgia State

Ted Hurst capped his Georgia State career with a breakout 2025 season, totaling 71 receptions for 1,004 yards and six touchdowns, including four 100-yard games and four catches over 50 yards. The six-foot-three, 185-pound receiver combines size with smooth movement skills, thriving both as a vertical threat and in underneath screen opportunities.

His top-end speed stands out on tape, and the Senior Bowl gives Hurst a chance to show he can translate those skills against top-tier competition. A strong week could solidify him as a late-Day 2 or early-Day 3 prospect.

Day 3 Sleeper to Watch: OT Max Iheanachor, Arizona State