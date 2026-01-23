NFL NFC Championship Most Bet 1st TD: Rams vs Seahawks

Here are the most bet NFL NFC Championship first touchdown bets from BetMGM insights, featuring the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Kenneth Walker III (SEA) +450

The oddsmakers have made Kenneth Walker the favorite for a reason: volume and reliability. With the Seahawks looking to dictate the tempo and keep Matthew Stafford off the field, the opening script is expected to be heavy on the ground game. Walker remains the engine of this offense, and in a high-stakes divisional rubber match, Mike Macdonald is likely to trust his star back to punch it in early and settle the Seattle crowd.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (SEA) +600

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has officially ascended to the WR1 role in Seattle, and bettors are leaning into his explosive red-zone production. He has developed a great connection with Sam Darnold. If the Seahawks decide to pass early to catch the Rams’ secondary off-balance, JSN is the most likely candidate to be on the receiving end of a statement opening-drive touchdown.

Puka Nacua (LAR) +700

Puka Nacua is the ultimate opening script weapon. Sean McVay loves to get his star receiver involved immediately to find a rhythm, often using Nacua on jet sweeps or quick screens that serve as an extension of the run game. After his massive performance against Seattle in Week 16, public money is flooding in on the hope that Stafford looks for #12 the moment the Rams cross the 50-yard line.

Kyren Williams (LAR) +750

At +750, Kyren Williams represents significant value for a guy among the NFC leaders in red-zone touches this season. He is the definition of a goal-line vulture; if the Rams’ passing game gets them down to the 1 or 2-yard line on the first possession, McVay rarely overthinks it; he hands the ball to Williams. Bettors are banking on the Rams’ offensive line winning the initial battle at the point of attack.

Terrance Ferguson (LAR) +4000

The “Lottery Ticket" of the weekend. The rookie tight end, Terrance Ferguson, has been a ghost for much of the season, but he’s emerged as a specialized red-zone threat with three scores on minimal targets. At 40/1, the public is “sprinkling" on the chance that McVay uses the Seahawks’ heavy focus on Nacua and Davante Adams to slip the rookie out on a play-action leak for a wide-open score to start the game.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.