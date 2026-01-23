SportsGrid Inc logo
Live NowLive
DIRECTV
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NFL · 3 hours ago

NFL NFC Championship Most Bet 1st TD: Rams vs Seahawks

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

Here are the most bet NFL NFC Championship first touchdown bets from BetMGM insights, featuring the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Kenneth Walker III (SEA) +450

The oddsmakers have made Kenneth Walker the favorite for a reason: volume and reliability. With the Seahawks looking to dictate the tempo and keep Matthew Stafford off the field, the opening script is expected to be heavy on the ground game. Walker remains the engine of this offense, and in a high-stakes divisional rubber match, Mike Macdonald is likely to trust his star back to punch it in early and settle the Seattle crowd.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (SEA) +600

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has officially ascended to the WR1 role in Seattle, and bettors are leaning into his explosive red-zone production. He has developed a great connection with Sam Darnold. If the Seahawks decide to pass early to catch the Rams’ secondary off-balance, JSN is the most likely candidate to be on the receiving end of a statement opening-drive touchdown.

Puka Nacua (LAR) +700

Puka Nacua is the ultimate opening script weapon. Sean McVay loves to get his star receiver involved immediately to find a rhythm, often using Nacua on jet sweeps or quick screens that serve as an extension of the run game. After his massive performance against Seattle in Week 16, public money is flooding in on the hope that Stafford looks for #12 the moment the Rams cross the 50-yard line.

Kyren Williams (LAR) +750

At +750, Kyren Williams represents significant value for a guy among the NFC leaders in red-zone touches this season. He is the definition of a goal-line vulture; if the Rams’ passing game gets them down to the 1 or 2-yard line on the first possession, McVay rarely overthinks it; he hands the ball to Williams. Bettors are banking on the Rams’ offensive line winning the initial battle at the point of attack.

Terrance Ferguson (LAR) +4000

The “Lottery Ticket" of the weekend. The rookie tight end, Terrance Ferguson, has been a ghost for much of the season, but he’s emerged as a specialized red-zone threat with three scores on minimal targets. At 40/1, the public is “sprinkling" on the chance that McVay uses the Seahawks’ heavy focus on Nacua and Davante Adams to slip the rookie out on a play-action leak for a wide-open score to start the game.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

EDITOR'S PICKS

NFL Depth Charts
NFL Kalshi Picks
NFL Kalshi Player Props
2026 NFC Championship Game Best Bets
2026 AFC Championship Game Best Bets
Kalshi’s Ranks Most Likely Super Bowl Matchups
NFC Championship Game Top Props
AFC Championship Game Top Props
NFC Championship Game Anytime TDs
AFC Championship Game Anytime TDs
Jan 25 3:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
NE

NE

-3.5

N/A

O 43.5

DEN

DEN

+3.5

N/A

U 43.5

Jan 25 6:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
LAR

LAR

+2.5

N/A

O 47.5

SEA

SEA

-2.5

N/A

U 47.5

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 3 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 3 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format
Casino · 3 months ago
Seasonal Slots: Themes &amp; Special Editions That Lean Into the Calendar
Casino · 3 months ago
Slot Exclusives: What Players Should Know
Casino · 5 months ago
The Most Popular Slots Are Popping Up Online Faster Than Ever

FUTURES

Sport Logo
NFL · 1 day ago
NFL Coaching Changes: Who Could Be Out by September?
Sport Logo
NFL · 1 day ago
Predicting the 2026 Super Bowl: Kalshi’s 4 Most Likely Matchups
Sport Logo
NFL · 1 day ago
Who Will Win Super Bowl LX MVP? Ranking the Top 10 NFL Contenders
Sport Logo
NFL · 2 days ago
Las Vegas Raiders Eyes Kubiak, Webb for Next Head Coach
Sport Logo
NFL · 3 days ago
Buffalo Bills Search for New Head Coach: Top Contenders