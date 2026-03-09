Why the Maxx Crosby Trade is Win-Win for Both Ravens and Raiders

The Quarterback Transition

Geno Smith Exits As Fernando Mendoza Takes Reins Position Update

So I get it. This is the polar opposite of Geno Smith, who was also told to go find another team to play for after the Raiders decided not to bring the quarterback back to help mentor Fernando Mendoza, the team’s QB of the future. Smith pissed off the fan base, not just with his erratic and dismal play, but his failure to connect with the fans. When you flip off the people who help pay your salary, it’s a sure-fire recipe for Public Enemy No. 1 status.

So Spytek, Kubliak, Mark Davis and Tom Brady are betting that they’ll get it right, that they’ll finally get the Raiders turned around, that the pain of moving on from Crosby will eventually dissipate among the fan base. Winning will do that.