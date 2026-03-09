Why the Maxx Crosby Trade is Win-Win for Both Ravens and Raiders

Raiders Secure No. 1 Pick Amid Crosby Injury Woes Season Review
Sure, the Raiders could’ve kept Crosby, tried to continue to put pieces around him and hope it worked out. But here’s the reality — Crosby, as great as he has been when healthy, and this is the key phrase, can’t stay healthy. He has battled injuries almost on an annual basis. The latest is the knee surgery he wound up having after the Raiders held him out the final two games of what became a disastrous 3-14 season.
A cynic will tell you it helped the Raiders tank, to ensure they got the No. 1 overall draft pick. Of course, that being the case, then how come they beat the Chiefs in the final week of the season? They were still playing hard for Pete Carroll, who would lose his job the following day. There was still a semblance of pride in the locker room.