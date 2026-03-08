Chargers Re-Sign Khalil Mack, Aim to Keep Pass-Rush Trio Together

The Chargers added another key piece to their roster as edge rusher Khalil Mack has agreed to a one-year contract with the team, according to ESPN.

The 35-year-old edge rusher has been a major part of the defense since the Chargers traded for him in 2022. During his time with the team, Mack has recorded 36.5 sacks and has been a pillar of the defense alongside safety Derwin James.

Mack will sign a one-year deal worth $18 million fully guaranteed, per ESPN.

He remains one of the better pass rushers in the NFL, with his ability to set the edge continuing to be one of the most underrated aspects of his game.

Last season started roughly for Mack after he injured his arm two games into the year and spent time on injured reserve. However, once the Chargers traded for Odafe Oweh from Baltimore, Tuli Tuipulotu began to emerge, and Mack returned to the lineup, the trio quickly became one of the better pass-rushing groups in the NFL.

It’s a trio the Chargers’ brass is clearly not looking to break up. Getting Mack signed before Monday gives the team the next 36 hours to focus on trying to sign Oweh to a long-term deal.

Oweh finished the regular season with 7.5 sacks and added three more in the playoff game against New England, bringing his season total to 10.5.

Together, the Chargers’ trio combined for 29 sacks last season.

Chargers GM Joe Hortiz and head coach Jim Harbaugh have been busy over the last few days. The team signed free agent center Tyler Biadasz to a three-year deal, re-signed Mack, brought back Teair Tart in January, and will now turn their attention to Oweh and the start of free agency.

Mack remains a major leader and presence in the locker room. He has said multiple times that the Chargers were the only team he wanted to play for because he believes in Harbaugh, the organization’s vision, and his quarterback, Justin Herbert.

As Mack continues to build a Hall of Fame career with 113 career sacks, he is still chasing one final accolade: hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. He believes Los Angeles gives him his best chance to accomplish that goal.