NFL · 16 hours ago

Raiders officially begin rebuild, send Maxx Crosby to AFC contender

Derek Hegna

Host · Writer

The other shoe has finally dropped on Maxx Crosby.

On Friday, per Adam Schefter, the Las Vegas Raiders officially traded the Pro Bowl pass rusher to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for their 2026 first round pick (14th overall) and their 2027 first round pick.

The trade cannot be officially processed until next week when the new league year begins.

The news comes weeks after Raiders general manager John Spytek and head coach Klint Kubiak believed that Crosby would be on the roster for next season.

However, Crosby had found himself in the middle of trade rumors ever since he was shut down for the final weeks of last season with a knee injury. This decision caused a rift between himself and the team and, while the injury did require surgery, Crosby did not appear interested in sitting out.

Since being drafted by the then-Oakland Raiders in 209 in the fourth round, Crosby has become a defensive stalwart for the Raiders, putting up four double-digit sack seasons in his seven years with the organization.

The move makes it clear that Spytek and Kubiak are adopting a rebuilding team, with Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty serving as hypothetical building blocks and the presumed first overall pick Fernando Mendoza giving the Raiders their signal-caller of a new era.

With two first-round picks both this year and next, the Raiders are getting the opportunity to reshape their team for the future.

