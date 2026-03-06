ESPN Ranks the Top 25 Free Agents Ahead of 2026 NFL Free Agency

17) QB Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray Free Agent Profile

Free Agent Type: UFA

Position: QB

Previous Team: Arizona Cardinals

Age: 28

Experience: 7 Years

Previous AAV: $46,100,000

Market Value (Spotrac): $1,500,000

*Expected to sign minimum deal, Arizona set to pay him remainder of contract*

"Murray, who played in only five games last season due to a foot injury, is expected to be released by the Cardinals at the start of the league year. When healthy, Murray has the talent to produce in a system that maximizes his dual-threat ability, and he should draw strong interest as a free agent. In seven seasons with Arizona, he threw for 121 touchdowns and rushed for 3,193 yards." - Matt Bowen