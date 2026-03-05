Sportsgrid Icon
NFL · 1 hour ago

Rams’ Emmanuel Forbes Jr. Enters Offseason in Good Spirits as Contract Decision Looms

Muhammed Asif

Host · Writer

Emmanuel Forbes Jr., a former first-round pick who once faced career uncertainty after being waived by the Washington Commanders, signaled his appreciation for his inner circle following a career rehabilitation in Los Angeles.

On Friday, Forbes shared an Instagram Story featuring a gift to celebrity athletic fashion designer Marc Daddio. The post serves as a thank you to the stylist who curates the cornerback’s game-day tunnel outfits.

“To: Marc, The hardest in the game with the fit!! Love yours, brutha LOVE,” Forbes wrote on a white No. 1 Los Angeles Rams jersey.

The image, reposted by Daddio with the caption “Brudda 5L,” also featured a luxury Goyard duffel bag and custom Grinch-painted shoes – signature staples of Daddio’s brand.

The Mississippi State product joined the Rams in December 2024 after a tumultuous stint at FedExField ended with his release. He successfully worked his way back into the rotation in L.A. before the team’s recent exit in the 2026 NFC Championship game.

Fifth-Year Option Creates A Decision For Rams

While Forbes enters the offseason in good spirits, the business side of the NFL looms. In late February, the league officially established the fifth-year option salaries for the 2023 draft class, placing Forbes in the ‘Basic’ tier under the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The NFL set the cost for Forbes’ 2027 option at exactly $12.633 million. This figure is derived from the average of the third to 25th-highest salaries at the cornerback position over the prior five seasons.

The Rams have until May 1 to exercise this fully guaranteed option. Head coach Sean McVay has previously expressed confidence in the ball-hawking defender:

“He was a guy that we liked and had a familiarity with just based on the evaluation coming out of Mississippi State,” McVay said in December 2024.

Since Los Angeles traded its 2023 first-round selection, Forbes represents the only first-rounder from that class currently on the active roster at SoFi Stadium. It remains to be seen if the Rams will commit to the $12.6 million baseline for the recovering talent.

