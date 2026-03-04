ESPN Reveals Best Quarterbacks Available Ahead of 2026 NFL Free Agency

23) Zach Wilson, Miami Dolphins

Tier VI | Free Agent

Projected Average Annual Salary: $1.2-4 Million

Zach Wilson still flashes the arm talent that made him such a high draft pick, but the consistency has never followed. Whether it was circumstance, confidence, or development, his time with the Jets left unanswered questions. He has yet to prove he can consistently process NFL defenses, but at his age, he remains an intriguing name for a team willing to bet on traits.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.