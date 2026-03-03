ESPN Ranks Mendoza and All 18 First-Round Quarterbacks Since 2021

Drafted: No. 1, Carolina Panthers
At Alabama, Bryce Young operated at an extremely high level, displaying elite touch, timing, and creativity. After a Heisman-winning 2021 campaign, he posted 3,328 passing yards, 32 touchdowns, and five interceptions in 2022, proving he could handle the weight of expectations.
The NFL brought early struggles, including a benching in his second season, but Young regained form to finish with the 12th-best QBR (65.8) from Week 10 onward. Year three had ups and downs, but 3,011 passing yards and 23 touchdowns helped lead Carolina to its first playoff appearance in eight seasons.
“Young has a knack for bouncing back and showing why he was a Heisman winner.” – Matt Miller