ESPN Ranks Mendoza and All 18 First-Round Quarterbacks Since 2021

1) Caleb Williams, USC (2024)

Drafted: No. 1, Chicago Bears

The appeal with Caleb Williams has always been the rare blend of creativity and arm talent. He left USC after a dominant final season that included 3,633 passing yards and 41 total touchdowns, adding to a résumé already highlighted by a Heisman Trophy.

Williams's rookie year was inconsistent, finishing with a 46.7 QBR, which ranked 28th among 33 qualified quarterbacks. Nonetheless, year two told a much different story. The USC product threw for a franchise-record 3,942 passing yards and pushed Chicago to the divisional round. The accuracy inconsistencies remain part of the evaluation, but the leap in command and production suggests the former No. 1 pick is beginning to steady the trajectory.

“Williams is getting closer to realizing the hype he had entering the NFL.” – Matt Miller

