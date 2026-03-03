Mel Kiper Ranks Top 25 Prospects | 2026 NFL Draft Combine Results

NFL: Combine

ESPN’s Mel Kiper made significant changes to his latest Big Board, and a few notable names are on the move. Peter Woods and Zachariah Branch both fell out of the overall top 25 — but there’s some consolation. Woods still ranks as Kiper’s No. 3 defensive tackle, while Branch sits as the No. 7 wide receiver, keeping each firmly in the upper tier at their positions.

There’s also a new No. 3 overall in Arvell Reese, and Ohio State continues to dominate the top of the board with four players ranked inside the top seven. The SEC adds fresh talent as well, with Monroe Freeling breaking through on offense and Zion Young making his mark defensively.

Meanwhile, the biggest slide belongs to Akheem Mesidor, who drops from No. 13 to No. 24 in Kiper’s latest update.

We've added the NFL Scouting Combine measurements and athletic results for all 25 prospects. Some players only participated in position drills but not any of the athletic testing, while others forgoed doing any of the field drills.

Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles (LB25) runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.