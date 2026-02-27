ESPN’s Mel Kiper Ranks the Top 14 Running Backs for the 2026 NFL Draft

Just Missed: Jaydn Ott, Oklahoma

Height: 5-foot-11 | Weight: 200

Jaydn Ott’s 2025 season was derailed by injuries after he transferred to Oklahoma, limiting him to just 21 carries for 68 yards. Expectations were high for Ott to make an immediate impact in the Sooners’ backfield, but he wasn’t able to showcase the explosiveness and vision he’s shown in prior seasons.

If healthy, Ott has the profile of a dynamic, playmaking runner with the ability to contribute both inside and outside the tackles. Teams will likely focus on his 2023–24 tape, looking for the burst, balance, and elusiveness that made him a highly regarded prospect before the injury setback.