ESPN Predicts the Best Fit for the Top 50 NFL Free Agents for 2026

50) LB Alex Anzalone, Detroit Lions

Best Team Fit: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

With Lavonte David in free agency, Tampa Bay could look to Alex Anzalone to maintain inside linebacker productivity. Anzalone reads the run quickly and thrives in Todd Bowles’ scheme, which maximizes linebackers on pressure stunts. Last season in Detroit, he tallied 2.5 sacks and eight pass breakups, showing he can contribute across both run and pass situations.

“Anzalone’s ability to key the run and execute pressure stunts makes him a strong veteran addition for Tampa Bay.” – Matt Bowen