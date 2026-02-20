Kalshi Predicts the Next Team For 5 of the NFL’s Biggest Stars

WR A.J. Brown (Philadelphia Eagles)
A.J. Brown Next Team Kalshi Odds
- Stays With Philadelphia - 39%
- New England Patriots - 24%
- Buffalo Bills - 16%
- Baltimore Ravens - 12%
- Denver Broncos - 12%
Although the Kalshi markets suggest he is most likely to stay put, A.J. Brown's days in Philadelphia feel numbered. While all the teams in the top five make sense, Brown's past relationship with Mike Vrabel in Tennessee, combined with the New England Patriots' need for a true number-one receiver, makes them the prime destination.