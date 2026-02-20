Kalshi Predicts the Next Team For 5 of the NFL’s Biggest Stars

QB Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins)

Tua Tagovailoa Next Team Odds

Stays With Miami - 25%

Los Angeles Rams - 19%

Arizona Cardinals - 13%

Minnesota Vikings - 11%

Pittsburgh Steelers - 10%

The Miami Dolphins appear to be headed for a new direction with new head coach Jeff Hafley. Tua Tagovailoa was benched for Quinn Ewers in the final part of the season, signaling his days in Miami have most likely come to an end. Although the Rams are on the market charts, Matthew Stafford is expected to return for another season, making the Cardinals, Vikings, and Steelers the most likely destinations.