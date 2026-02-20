SportsGrid Inc logo
Live NowLive
DIRECTV
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube
NFL · 1 hour ago

Predicting Landing Spots for the Top 15 NFL Free Agents for 2026

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

Live

2026 World Cup Winner

Who will win the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup?

$5.1M
🏀
Live

2026 NCAAMB Winner

Who will win the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship?

$27.8M
Live

2026 UCL Winner

Who will win the 2026 UEFA Champions League?

$5.2M

EDITOR'S PICKS

NFL Depth Charts
2026 NFL Draft Hub
NFL Free Agency 2026
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
bookmakerLogo
Final
Cavaliers covered -15.5, U 229.5
BKN

BKN

84

CLE

CLE

112

Final
Wizards covered +1.5, U 234.5
IND

IND

105

WAS

WAS

112

BETTING NEWS

Betting · 3 days ago
Play the Right Online Slots and Be Eligible for Extra Progressive Prize Potential
Casino · 5 days ago
Extending Online Casino Play with Rewards
Casino · 6 days ago
What to Know About Online Slots' Buy a Bonus Feature
Casino · 4 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 4 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format

FUTURES

Sport Logo
NBA · 16 hours ago
Prediction Market: Zig, As the Orlando Magic's Playoff Odds Drop
Sport Logo
NBA · 19 hours ago
Daily NBA Prediction Markets Wrapped: Kalshi Market Movers
Sport Logo
NBA · 1 day ago
Western Conference Odds, Eastern Conference Odds, and MVP Odds
Sport Logo
NBA · 2 days ago
Will LeBron James Retire Ahead of the 2026-27 Season?
Sport Logo
NBA · 3 days ago
5 NBA Teams To Fade Right Now: See The Second Half Shifts