The Big Risk: 10 Boom Or Bust College Stars for the 2026 NFL Draft

10) Jeremiyah Love, RB - Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 214

This choice will surprise many, but top-ranked running backs rarely live up to the hype. Unreasonable expectations are often the culprit for underachieving, and that's Jeremiyah Love's cross to bear. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back will be the first running back called in Pittsburgh.

Over the past couple of seasons, Love was one of the most productive running backs in the country. And there's an argument to be made that he was capable of much more. The St. Louis native totaled nearly 2,500 rushing yards with an eye-popping 35 touchdowns. That's without even considering his 500+ receiving yards and five receiving scores.

Running backs aren't valued as they used to be, but that didn't stop Love from finishing as a Heisman Trophy finalist. Whichever team drafts him will expect Love to sustain that production at the professional level. If he fails to deliver early, as young running backs often do, his development could stall. How Love responds to the adversity will go a long way in determining his NFL longevity.

We fall into the trap of assuming running backs are sure things, but Love wouldn't be the first college star to have a short NFL career if he falters. We're hoping for more from Love.