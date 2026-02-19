ESPN’s Mel Kiper Ranks the Top 20 Wide Receivers for the 2026 NFL Draft

Height: 6-foot-5 | Weight: 200
Chris Brazzell II emerged as one of the SEC’s most productive receivers in 2025, finishing with 62 receptions for 1,017 yards and nine touchdowns, leading the conference in both yardage and scores.
A towering target with uncommon playmaking ability, Brazzell stretches defenses vertically and wins contested catches, making him a true home-run threat on every snap. His breakout season included multiple 100-yard games and All‑SEC recognition, and his combination of size, production, and consistent deep play makes him one of the more intriguing wideouts in this class.