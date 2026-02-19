ESPN’s Mel Kiper Ranks the Top 20 Wide Receivers for the 2026 NFL Draft

Just Missed: Barion Brown, LSU

Height: 5-foot-11 | Weight: 185

Barion Brown is a versatile, quick receiver who can make defenders miss in space. In 2025, he totaled 53 receptions for 532 yards and one touchdown, showing his ability to contribute consistently in the passing game.

Brown’s agility, hands, and field awareness allow him to create separation and serve as a reliable target on short and intermediate routes.