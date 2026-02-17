NFL Draft: ESPN Ranks the 11 Prospects With a First-Round Grade

Height: 6-foot-3 | Weight: 250 lbs
David Bailey made an immediate impact after transferring to Texas Tech, finishing 2025 with 52 total tackles, 14.5 sacks, three passes defended, and three forced fumbles. At 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, Bailey combines speed and power off the edge, making him a consistent disruptive force in the backfield. His relentless motor and production have quickly elevated him into top-10 draft discussions.
“When Bailey transferred from Stanford, he was expected to become a force for the Red Raiders' defensive line. He did that with 69 pressures, 14.5 sacks, and an edge pressure rate of 21.3% that was the best in the FBS. At 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, Bailey's speed around the corner is evident on tape.” - Matt Miller