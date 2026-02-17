NFL Draft: ESPN Ranks the 11 Prospects With a First-Round Grade

Kenyon Sadiq made the most of his first season as a starter in 2025, hauling in 51 receptions for 560 yards and eight touchdowns. At 6-foot-3, 245 pounds, Sadiq combines speed, strength, and leaping ability with the knack of getting up and taking the ball out of the air. While he had six drops on 70 targets, his athleticism and playmaking ability make him a high-upside tight end prospect ready to create mismatches at the next level.

“The junior's best trait is his ability to attack the ball in the air and contort his body to make plays on it. Sadiq is a high-end mover with the speed, strength, and leaping ability to be a matchup nightmare.” - Matt Miller