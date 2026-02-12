ESPN’s Mel Kiper Ranks the Top 12 Running Backs for the 2026 NFL Draft

Height: 5-foot-11 | Weight: 210
Le’Veon Moss entered the 2025 season with plenty to prove after an injury cut his 2024 campaign short, and while his production dipped, the flashes that once had scouts intrigued were still evident. After rushing for 765 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024 before going down, Moss followed up with 404 rushing yards and six touchdowns in 2025 as he worked his way back into form.
At his best, Moss runs with authority and finishes through contact, traits that continue to show up on tape despite the uneven numbers. NFL teams will have to balance durability questions with upside, but Moss remains a name to monitor as a potential value pick for clubs betting on a healthier version at the next level.