ESPN’s Mel Kiper Ranks the Top 12 Running Backs for the 2026 NFL Draft

Noah Whittington made the most of his opportunities in 2025, turning 129 carries into 829 rushing yards and six touchdowns while averaging an eye-opening 6.4 yards per attempt. The Oregon back consistently delivered chunk plays, showcasing burst through the hole and the ability to punish defenses that lost gap discipline.

Whittington’s limited workload may keep him just outside Kiper’s rankings for now, but his efficiency is hard to ignore. If he can pair that explosiveness with an expanded role, he has the profile of a back who could quickly climb draft boards as teams look for dynamic runners who don’t need volume to make an impact.