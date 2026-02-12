Ranking the Top 10 Running Backs for the 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is quickly approaching, and the race to RB1 is already heating up. From explosive home-run hitters to every-down workhorses built for Sunday workloads, this year’s running back class offers a blend of power, patience, and game-breaking speed. As front offices search for immediate impact playmakers, we’re stacking the board and ranking the top 10 running back prospects who could define the next wave of NFL backfields.

1) Jeremiyah Love

Jeremiyah Love NFL Draft Profile

College: Notre Dame

Notre Dame Class: Junior

Junior Hometown: St. Louis, MO

St. Louis, MO Height: 6’0"

6’0" Weight: 214

Jeremiyah Love is far and away considered the top running back prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft, if not the top prospect overall. The dynamic backfield weapon has put together back-to-back impressive seasons leading the Fighting Irish’s offense. Fresh off a career-year, totaling 1,372 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns, while averaging 6.9 yards per carry, Love will be a playmaker team’s covet in the upcoming draft class. For that, the Notre Dame product lands at No. 1.

2) Kaytron Allen, Penn State

Kaytron Allen NFL Draft Profile

College: Penn State

Penn State Class: Senior

Senior Hometown: Norfolk, VA

Norfolk, VA Height: 5’11"

5’11" Weight: 217

Kaytron Allen has impressed in each of his four seasons at Penn State, which alone is a huge win considering the Nittany Lions’ backfield was split between two dynamic running backs in Allen and Nicholas Singleton. The Virginia native very well could have entered the NFL Draft last offseason after posting a 1,000-yard campaign alongside eight touchdowns as a junior. Instead, Allen opted to return for one final season in an effort to make a College Football Playoff push, and while the exact opposite happened for PSU, the running back still managed to post career-highs, rushing for 1,303 yards and 15 touchdowns in 10 fewer carries (210) than in 2024.

3) Jadarian Price, Notre Dame

Jadarian Price NFL Draft Profile

College: Notre Dame

Notre Dame Class: Junior

Junior Hometown: Denison, TX

Denison, TX Height: 5’11"

5’11" Weight: 209

Jadarian Price played second fiddle to Jeremiyah Love at Notre Dame, but that didn’t hold him back from impressing scouts. In three seasons with the Fighting Irish, the shifty rusher totaled 1,692 yards and 24 total touchdowns (21 rushing, three receiving), while posting an average of 6.0 yards per carry. Price has it all in terms of talent, which alone is enough to put him on NFL teams’ radars. However, arguably the most notable thing scouts will take notice of is his work ethic and willingness to stay put in a loaded backfield that limited his opportunities, especially considering he could be a premier running back for nearly any other program.

4) Jonah Coleman, Washington

Jonah Coleman NFL Draft Profile

College: Washington

Washington Class: Senior

Senior Hometown: Stockton, CA

Stockton, CA Height: 5’9"

5’9" Weight: 228

Jonah Coleman began his college career at Arizona, where he emerged as a big-time playmaker during his sophomore season with the Wildcats. After following head coach Jedd Fisch to Washington in 2024, Coleman officially put his name on the map, eclipsing 1,053 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. Returning for one last season with the Huskies, the undersized back failed to surpass 1,000 yards again, finishing with only 758, but he did prove to be an endzone magnet, posting 17 total scores (15 rushing, two receiving).

5) Nicholas Singleton, Penn State

Nicholas Singelton NFL Draft Profile

College: Penn State

Penn State Class: Senior

Senior Hometown: Shillington, PA

Shillington, PA Height: 6’0"

6’0" Weight: 224

As mentioned above, Nicholas Singleton was a part of the two-headed monster in the Nittany Lions’ backfield over the last four years. In fact, many would consider the Pennsylvania native as the most talented of the two backs, depending on style preference. In fact, Singleton rushed for 1,000 yards in two of his four seasons at Penn State, one of which came last year, rushing for 1,099 yards and 12 touchdowns. Like Allen, Singleton likely could’ve declared last season and been a top pick, but the determination to bring a championship to PSU led the six-foot rusher to return for his senior season. Nonetheless, his decision to return proved to be an unfortunate one, with Singleton posting career lows in terms of rushing yards (549). Still, through his four-year career, the running back has shown enough flashes that teams will still likely be interested in his skill set.

6) Emmett Johnson, Nebraska

Emmett Johnson NFL Draft Profile

College: Nebraska

Nebraska Class: Junior

Junior Hometown: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN Height: 5’11"

5’11" Weight: 200

Emmett Johnson spent the last three seasons at Nebraska, where he patiently waited his turn to be the lead guy in the Cornhuskers’ backfield. The Minnesota product more than seized the opportunity this past year, rushing for 1,451 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 5.8 yards per carry. Looking to capitalize on his breakout season, Johnson opted to forego his senior season and declare for the draft, which could prove to be a wise decision if he can perform well throughout the draft process.

7) Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest

Demond Claiborne NFL Draft Profile

College: Wake Forest

Wake Forest Class: Senior

Senior Hometown: Aylett, VA

Aylett, VA Height: 5’10"

5’10" Weight: 195

Demond Claiborne emerged as one of the top backfield threats during his 2024 campaign at Wake Forest, where he totaled 1,049 yards on the ground and 11 touchdowns. After three seasons with the Demon Deacons, the Virginia native could have opted to declare for the draft and hope to cash in on his strong year. Instead, Claiborne decided to add more film for scouts to watch and prove he could be just as impactful in back-to-back years. Although the running back didn’t reach the 1,000-yard mark on the ground, he still showcased his skill set, rushing for 907 yards and 10 touchdowns. All that to say, don’t be surprised if Claiborne becomes one of the biggest risers when the NFL Draft comes around.

8) Le’Veon Moss, Texas A&M

Le’Veon Moss NFL Draft Profile

College: Texas A&M

Texas A&M Class: Senior

Senior Hometown: Walker, LA

Walker, LA Height: 5’11"

5’11" Weight: 210

Le’Veon Moss entered the 2025 season with the chance to prove he’s one of, if not the best, backfield players in the nation after an excellent 2024 campaign, where he posted 765 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns before his season was cut short due to injury. However, Moss failed to bounce back like scouts would’ve hoped, totaling 404 yards and six touchdowns on 77 carries. Despite that, the powerful back has the size and agility to be a nightmare for opposing defenders to bring down, and if he can prove that at the combine, Moss could change the narrative about his lackluster final season with the Aggies.

9) Seth McGowan, Kentucky

Seth McGowan NFL Draft Profile

College: Kentucky

Kentucky Class: Senior

Senior Hometown: Mesquite, TX

Mesquite, TX Height: 6’1"

6’1" Weight: 215

Seth McGowan was a bit of a journeyman throughout his college career, spending each of his three seasons with three different squads. After a breakout season in 2024 at New Mexico State, where he totaled 823 rushing yards and three touchdowns, the Texas native transferred to Kentucky, hoping to prove he could be just as impactful in the SEC. McGowan answered the call in the Wildcats’ abysmal offense, rushing for 725 yards and 12 touchdowns. The six-foot-one running back could be a player who rises up draft boards when it’s all said and done.

10) Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas

Mike Washington Jr. NFL Draft Profile

College: Arkansas

Arkansas Class: RS Senior

RS Senior Hometown: Utica, NY

Utica, NY Height: 6’2"

6’2" Weight: 223

Mike Washington Jr. spent the first three seasons of his college career at Buffalo before transferring to New Mexico State seeking a larger opportunity. The running back seized the opportunity, breaking out for 725 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Using his strong 2024 campaign to gain interest in the transfer portal, Washington landed at Arkansas with the chance to put his skillset on full display against top competition. The 223-pound back did exactly that, posting a career-high 1,070 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, while averaging 6.4 yards per carry.

Expect RB Movement As NFL Combine Looms:

The value of the running back position may continue to evolve, but elite talent always finds its way onto the field. Whether it’s a three-down bell cow, a dynamic pass-catching weapon, or a red-zone finisher, this 2026 class brings versatility and upside to the table. As the draft process unfolds and boards shift, expect future movement. Nonetheless, for now, these are the 10 backs leading the charge toward April.

A Look at the Next 10: