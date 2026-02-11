ESPN’s Mel Kiper Ranks the Top 14 Quarterbacks for the 2026 NFL Draft

Jacob Clark helped put Missouri State on the quarterback map in 2025, serving as the engine behind an offense that leaned heavily on his arm throughout the season. Clark wasn’t afraid to test tight windows or take chances downfield, a trait that led to consistent production but also came with some volatility.

He closed the year with 28 passing touchdowns against 11 interceptions, a stat line that reflects both his playmaking mentality and areas still in need of refinement. While he remains more of an under-the-radar name in the broader quarterback landscape, Clark’s willingness to compete and produce keeps him in the conversation as a developmental prospect with upside.