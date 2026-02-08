1st TD Scorer Odds: JSN and Seattle Defense Popular Long-Shots

As Super Bowl LX is upon us, the public is loving the Seattle Seahawks to score against the New England Patriots first tonight. Four of BetMGM‘s top five most bet first-touchdown scorers wear green. Let’s dive in to see why many believe these picks will also add green to their wardrobes, squarely in the pockets.

Super Bowl LX Pats vs Seahawks Matchup Board: Odds & Predictions, Free Picks, Prop Bets Today & Injury Updates

Betting on the first touchdown of the Super Bowl is the ultimate “I was here" wager. It’s a high-variance lottery ticket that can turn a $10 bill into a steak dinner before the second quarter starts. At BetMGM, “JSN Fever" has officially spread to the First TD market, where he sits at +550.

While the odds are juicier, the logic remains the same: Seattle is a 4.5-point favorite, and the public expects them to strike first.

First TD Scorer Public Favorites

Player Odds Narrative Jaxon Smith-Njigba +550 The NFL receiving leader is the go-to scripted play. Kenneth Walker III +375 The shortest odds on the board for a reason. Cooper Kupp +1300 The “forgotten man" value play for the veteran WR. SEA Defense/ST +2200 The “chaos" bet for a Drake Maye pick-six. Drake Maye +1600 The only Patriot in the top 5 ticket count.

The most interesting pick here is SEA Defense at +2200. It’s a classic “hope" bet, banking on the Patriots’ offense stalling out and a special teams return or a scoop-and-score setting the tone early.

All BetMGM data is based on tickets and straight bets.