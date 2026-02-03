Super Bowl LX Prop Bets: Seahawks vs Patriots Betting Analysis

We are inching closer to Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots. With each passing day, we uncover a growing number of new wagers that will raise the stakes even further. Today, we’re examining the props market, taking positions on some of the most bettor-friendly positions ahead of Sunday’s winner-take-all showdown.

Check out our favorite props wagers for Super Bowl LX!

Bet Type Seattle Seahawks (SEA) New England Patriots (NE) Spread -4.5 (-112) +4.5 (-108) Moneyline -235 +194 Total (O/U) Over 45.5 (-108) Under 45.5 (-112)

Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots Kalshi Odds

Market Category Seattle Seahawks (SEA) New England Patriots (NE) Win Probability (Kalshi) 68% 33% Spread Probability (Yes/No) Yes: 52¢ No: 49¢ Point Total (O/U 45.5) Over: 50¢ (Yes) Under: 51¢ (No)

Best Bet: Seahawks’ Special Teams to Score a Touchdown +1200

It would have been a footnote in most seasons. The Seattle Seahawks acquired Rashid Shaheed ahead of the deadline to bolster their receiving depth and for punt returns. However, in the nine games he’s suited up for Seattle, Shaheed has been a game-changing special teams contributor. With that, we’re backing the Seahawks to score a special teams at +1200.

A cursory look at boxscores reveals that the Seahawks’ offense is soaring. They’ve recorded 72 points in two playoff games and eclipsed 30 points in seven of their last 12 games overall. Still, that surging output isn’t captured in their production metrics. Seattle ranks seventh in yards per game this season, watching their production evaporate to 331.5 over its last four. So, unless they continue to maximize special teams and defense production, the Seahawks will have a hard time scoring points against the Patriots.

Thankfully, they can count on Shaheed to consistently put the team in a position to score. Already, the Weber State product has recorded two special teams scores for the Seahawks, and that’s without considering his All-Pro-worthy return numbers. In nine games, Shaheed has averaged 29.9 yards per return on kick-offs and 16.2 yards per return on punts.

Shaheed needs to make his presence felt for Seattle to live up to its reputation in the Super Bowl. We’re betting that he’s a difference-maker and helps the Seahawks’ special teams score a touchdown versus New England.

Best Bet: Hunter Henry to Record 50+ Receiving Yards +126

The Seahawks’ offense gets the lion’s share of adoration. Still, it’s their defense that has done most of the heavy-lifting. Despite all of their accomplishments, this unit showed signs of faltering against the Rams in the NFC Championship. Moreover, LA highlighted a specific weakness that the Pats can exploit at Levi’s Stadium. Bettors should expect heavy involvement from Hunter Henry on Sunday.

Seattle’s pass defense stood up well all season, but it has gotten progressively worse in each playoff round. The Rams had a 479-yard effort, with 365 of those coming via the passing attack. As we’ve seen all season, that’s been a strength for the Patriots, who have extracted maximum value from Drake Maye via their aerial assault. Maye has distributed the ball amongst his collection of top-end pass catchers, and Henry has been a formidable part of that attack.

Heading into Super Bowl LX, the Pats’ tight end sits second to Stefon Diggs in most receiving categories. He’s commanded 87 targets, a 17.7% target share, 60 receptions, and 768 yards. Granted, he hasn’t been as big a target in the playoffs, but it only sets Henry up as an ideal progression candidate in the big game.

Tight ends have gouged the Seahawks this postseason. Last week, Colby Parkinson went off for 62 yards on three receptions. The week prior, Jake Tonges led all 49ers’ receivers with 59 yards on five receptions. We’re betting that trend continues in the Super Bowl, with Henry serving as the go-to receiver for Maye. We’re betting the veteran tight end hits at least 50 receiving yards on Sunday, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see him soar past that number.

Best Bet: Both Sam Darnold and Drake Maye to Complete 25+ Passes +2000

Not to oversimplify, but the Super Bowl winner will be determined by whichever team makes the most of their offensive opportunities. Throughout the campaign, both Sam Darnold and Drake Maye have been the catalysts for offensive surges. We’re riding that train to one last stop, betting both quarterbacks reach at least 25 completions in the Super Bowl.

Darnold has been called upon frequently to lead the Seahawks’ offense. That was even more true in the NFC Championship game, as Seattle relied exclusively on Kenneth Walker III to lead the rushing attack. In that game, Darnold had 36 pass attempts, accounting for 60.0% of the Seahawks’ plays. Further, he’s exceeded 30 passing attempts in six of his last nine, a trend that should persist without Zach Charbonnet in the lineup. That sets Darnold up to reach 25 completions for the second straight game.

The Patriots have asked even more of Maye. The second-year pro led the NFL with a 72.0% completion percentage this season, landing 354 of his 492 throws. While those metrics have suffered in three playoff games, the weather was undoubtedly a factor. In Santa Clara, Maye should see a spike in pass attempts, akin to the 29.7 pass attempts he averaged through the first 13 weeks of the season. Additionally, the Patriots could be forced to pass more frequently as they try to keep pace with the Seahawks.

Darnold and Maye need to be at their best to give their teams the best chance of winning. More involved efforts are anticipated, which points us toward one of our favorite prop markets: backing both quarterbacks to reach 25 completions.

We’ve got three intriguing plays locked and loaded. We’re betting the Seahawks’ special teams to score a touchdown, Hunter Henry to reach 50+ receiving yards, and both Sam Darnold and Drake Maye to reach 25 completions in Super Bowl LX.