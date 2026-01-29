ESPN’s Mel Kiper Ranks the Top 25 Prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft

25. Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 208 | Previous Rank: NR

Ty Simpson stepped in as a starter in 2025 and quickly made his mark, completing 64.5% of passes for 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns, and five interceptions over 15 games, while adding two rushing scores. A competitive and instinctive quarterback, he maneuvers well in the pocket and can extend plays with his legs.

Kiper notes, “He’s a battler who is always trying to make a play,” reflecting both his drive and the high ceiling he brings as a first-time starter.