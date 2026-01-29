ESPN’s Mel Kiper Ranks the Top 25 Prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft

9. Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State
Height: 6-4 | Weight: 243 | Previous Rank: 7
Sonny Styles had a breakout 2025 season, recording 77 tackles, seven tackles for loss, nine run stops, three pass breakups, one interception, one forced fumble, and one sack over 14 games. A former safety, Styles combines elite speed and burst with sharp instincts, allowing him to spy quarterbacks and close quickly on the ball.
Kiper adds, “You can tell Styles is a former safety; he has outstanding speed, and his burst allows him to spy the QB,” highlighting why he’s expected to shine in combine testing and predraft workouts.