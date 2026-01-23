Pro Football Doc, Dr. David Chao, breaks down some key NFL injuries to watch ahead of the AFC and NFC Championship games.

New England is really very healthy. Carlton Davis is the only issue, and he has already returned to practice. Some anticipate him getting in a full practice as the key cornerback in the matchup in Denver.

The Broncos have a lot of injury issues. We do not see wide receiver Pat Bryant playing, as this would be his second concussion of the season, which would be unprecedented. It’s also very difficult for speedster wide receiver Troy Franklin to play with a hamstring injury. They both seem out or doubtful. J.K. Dobbins would be a big ask to play and be effective just two months after Lisfranc surgery, even though he has been limited in practice. Center Luke Wattenberg logged a full practice but was wearing a large shoulder harness, which makes it iffy for him to play or be anywhere near 100 percent. However, he is needed because his backup, Alex Forsyth, is injured. There are a lot of injuries on the Broncos.

For the Rams, they are relatively healthy. Quarterback Matthew Stafford’s finger is a complete non-issue. Rob Havenstein is likely still out at right tackle, but they did get their right guard back last week, which is key. Emmanuel Forbes’s shoulder is something he is likely to play through.

Seattle has some key issues, and no, it’s not Sam Darnold’s oblique. Yes, it will affect him, but once again, he will be able to play through it, and it shouldn’t be an issue this week, just like it wasn’t last week for the Seahawks. Charles Cross at the left tackle position is the big concern. The left tackle missed practice early in the week and now has a foot issue after previously dealing with a hamstring and knee issue. It remains to be seen if he plays, and both of his backups are dealing with injuries as well. That is the big question mark for the Seattle Seahawks.