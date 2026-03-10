Rams emerge as Super Bowl favorites after aggressive start to offseason

The Los Angeles Rams have wasted little time reshaping their roster this offseason — and the early moves have already changed the perception of their chances to win the next Super Bowl.

After opening with the third-best odds to win Super Bowl LXI in February, the Rams are now listed as the betting favorite at 15/2 (+750), according to BetOnline.ag, following a flurry of defensive additions and contract extensions.

Los Angeles now sits atop the odds board ahead of teams such as the Seattle Seahawks (8/1), Baltimore Ravens (10/1), and Buffalo Bills (11/1) after a series of moves aimed at strengthening its secondary and maintaining a championship window under head coach Sean McVay.

The biggest splash came when the Rams acquired All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie from the Kansas City Chiefs in a blockbuster trade that included the 29th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and additional selections. McDuffie quickly signed a four-year, $124 million extension with $100 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history and signaling the Rams’ willingness to invest heavily in their defense.

The Rams followed that move by signing former Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson to a three-year deal worth $51 million with $34 million guaranteed, reuniting him with McDuffie and further transforming a secondary that was considered one of the team’s biggest needs entering the offseason.

The aggressive approach reflects a clear strategy by general manager Les Snead to fortify the defensive backfield after the retirement of veteran cornerback Darious Williams and the team’s NFC Championship Game loss last season.

Los Angeles has also prioritized continuity within its defense. Safety Kamren Curl signed a three-year extension earlier this month, while Quentin Lake also received a multi-year deal to remain in the Rams’ secondary. Those moves provide stability behind a defense that already features one of the NFL’s most dynamic defensive fronts.

Oddsmakers have taken notice.

The Rams’ position atop the betting board reflects both the impact of their offseason additions and the strength of a team that already returned quarterback Matthew Stafford and much of the core that helped power a deep playoff run to the NFC Championship Game last season.

With the NFL league year is just beginning and the draft still ahead, Los Angeles could still make additional moves. But after an aggressive opening to free agency, the Rams have already achieved something few teams do in March — convincing oddsmakers they are the team to beat for the next Lombardi Trophy.