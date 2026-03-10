Mel Kiper’s New Top 11 Running Back Rankings | 2026 NFL Draft

Mel Kiper's RB Rankings 2026

There was some shakeup at the running back position coming out of Indianapolis, but not that much. Former Golden Domers Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price remain one-two at the top.

With an impressive performance in the NFL Scouting Combine, Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr. has made the biggest jump, moving up four spots from seventh to third, as he jumped ahead of Emmett Johnson, Jonah Coleman, Kaytron Allen, and Demond Claiborne, who dropped two slots.

Jumping back into the top 10 is Kentucky product Seth McGowan, who was unranked in Kiper's previous rankings. The only back to drop out of the top 1o was Texas A&M's Le'Veon Moss, who went from 10th to the only player who "just missed," making him 11th.

Here's a look at Kiper's Top 11 running back options in the draft and players who previously just missed the cut.