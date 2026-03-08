Sportsgrid Icon
NFL · 1 day ago

Chargers Reunite Alec Ingold with Mike McDaniel Ahead of Free Agency

Fernando Ramirez

Host · Writer

The first connection between Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins has come to fruition, as the Chargers have agreed to a contract with veteran fullback Alec Ingold, according to NFL Network.

Ingold played in Miami under McDaniel since 2022 and earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2023.

McDaniel’s offense requires an elite fullback, so when Ingold was released two days ago, it immediately created a connect-the-dots moment that he could reunite with his former head coach. 

It will be interesting to see how this affects current fullback Scott Matlock, who was originally a defensive tackle before being converted to fullback when Jim Harbaugh arrived.

The 29-year-old fullback will certainly help lead the way for second-year running back Omarion Hampton, who took advantage of several strong blocks last season.

The Chargers have now tied Ingold with 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk as the highest-paid fullbacks in the league at $3.75 million per year on a two-year deal.

Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh have been busy, signing their second recently released player ahead of free agency after former Washington Commanders center Tyler Biadasz agreed to a deal last Friday.

The team still has work to do, especially when it comes to trying to re-sign Odafe Oweh, who can begin speaking with other teams Monday at 9 a.m. PT. The Chargers already inked a one-year deal with Khalil Mack on Saturday evening, so it will be interesting to see if they can reach an agreement with Oweh before the legal tampering window opens.

