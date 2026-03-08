Chargers Reunite Alec Ingold with Mike McDaniel Ahead of Free Agency

The first connection between Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins has come to fruition, as the Chargers have agreed to a contract with veteran fullback Alec Ingold, according to NFL Network.

Ingold played in Miami under McDaniel since 2022 and earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2023.

McDaniel’s offense requires an elite fullback, so when Ingold was released two days ago, it immediately created a connect-the-dots moment that he could reunite with his former head coach.

It will be interesting to see how this affects current fullback Scott Matlock, who was originally a defensive tackle before being converted to fullback when Jim Harbaugh arrived.

AJ Terrell launches himself at Alec Ingold but takes himself out of the play pic.twitter.com/ZOzdQwgd8t — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) October 29, 2025

The 29-year-old fullback will certainly help lead the way for second-year running back Omarion Hampton, who took advantage of several strong blocks last season.

The Chargers have now tied Ingold with 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk as the highest-paid fullbacks in the league at $3.75 million per year on a two-year deal.

Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh have been busy, signing their second recently released player ahead of free agency after former Washington Commanders center Tyler Biadasz agreed to a deal last Friday.

The team still has work to do, especially when it comes to trying to re-sign Odafe Oweh, who can begin speaking with other teams Monday at 9 a.m. PT. The Chargers already inked a one-year deal with Khalil Mack on Saturday evening, so it will be interesting to see if they can reach an agreement with Oweh before the legal tampering window opens.