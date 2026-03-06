Rams spending spree ends in huge Kam Curl deal

LOS ANGELES — Kam Curl was a bright spot in 2025, but the Los Angeles Rams are changing strategy. General Manager Les Snead realizes the team’s frugal approach to the safety position must end.

On Monday, Mike Garafolo reported that the Los Angeles Rams re-signed the veteran safety to a three-year, $36 million contract extension. The deal, negotiated by Milk & Honey Sports, includes incentives pushing the value to $39 million and keeps the 26-year-old at SoFi Stadium through 2028. It is a massive departure from the previous budget strategy, more than doubling Curl’s salary to an average of $12 million.

The catalyst was Quentin Lake’s death. Before his Week 11 elbow injury against Seattle, the Rams allowed 17.2 points per game. Without him, that number ballooned to 24.9. Snead had already secured Lake with a $42 million deal on Jan. 1, and by locking down Curl, he ensures the collapse of late 2025 won’t repeat itself.

Rams go ‘all-in’ on secondary to save Matthew Stafford’s window

Kam Curl will have one of the biggest responsibilities of his career next season: anchoring a defense built to win immediately for 38-year-old quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The Rams have been facing the reality of a closing window throughout the offseason. It has even come to the point that Snead executed a blockbuster trade, sending the No. 29 overall pick in the 2026 draft to the Kansas City Chiefs for All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie.

McDuffie, who carries an elite 87.7 coverage grade, joins the team fresh off two Super Bowl wins.

In a season where the unit often looked lost, Curl recorded a career-high 122 combined tackles and added 2.0 sacks across 17 starts.

Yet, Curl’s performance, two interceptions, five passes defensed, and allowing only one touchdown in coverage, forced the organization’s hand.

By securing Curl before he hit the open market, the Rams avoid the uncertainty of the 2026 free-agent window.