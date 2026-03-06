Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
VIDAA Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Local Now Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Rad TV Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
NFL · 18 minutes ago

Rams spending spree ends in huge Kam Curl deal

Muhammed Asif

Host · Writer

LOS ANGELES — Kam Curl was a bright spot in 2025, but the Los Angeles Rams are changing strategy. General Manager Les Snead realizes the team’s frugal approach to the safety position must end.

On Monday, Mike Garafolo reported that the Los Angeles Rams re-signed the veteran safety to a three-year, $36 million contract extension. The deal, negotiated by Milk & Honey Sports, includes incentives pushing the value to $39 million and keeps the 26-year-old at SoFi Stadium through 2028. It is a massive departure from the previous budget strategy, more than doubling Curl’s salary to an average of $12 million.

The catalyst was Quentin Lake’s death. Before his Week 11 elbow injury against Seattle, the Rams allowed 17.2 points per game. Without him, that number ballooned to 24.9. Snead had already secured Lake with a $42 million deal on Jan. 1, and by locking down Curl, he ensures the collapse of late 2025 won’t repeat itself.

Rams go ‘all-in’ on secondary to save Matthew Stafford’s window

Kam Curl will have one of the biggest responsibilities of his career next season: anchoring a defense built to win immediately for 38-year-old quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The Rams have been facing the reality of a closing window throughout the offseason. It has even come to the point that Snead executed a blockbuster trade, sending the No. 29 overall pick in the 2026 draft to the Kansas City Chiefs for All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie.

McDuffie, who carries an elite 87.7 coverage grade, joins the team fresh off two Super Bowl wins.

In a season where the unit often looked lost, Curl recorded a career-high 122 combined tackles and added 2.0 sacks across 17 starts.

Yet, Curl’s performance, two interceptions, five passes defensed, and allowing only one touchdown in coverage, forced the organization’s hand.

By securing Curl before he hit the open market, the Rams avoid the uncertainty of the 2026 free-agent window.

Live

2026 World Cup Winner

Who will win the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup?

$5.9M
🏀
Live

2026 NCAAMB Winner

Who will win the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship?

$40.1M
Live

2026 UCL Winner

Who will win the 2026 UEFA Champions League?

$7.3M

EDITOR'S PICKS

NFL Depth Charts
2026 NFL Draft Hub
NFL Free Agency 2026
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Mar 6 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
DAL

DAL

+16.5

+900

O 222.5

BOS

BOS

-16.5

-900

U 222.5

Mar 6 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
MIA

MIA

+6.5

+257

O 230.5

CHA

CHA

-6.5

-270

U 230.5

BETTING NEWS

Betting · 2 weeks ago
Play the Right Online Slots and Be Eligible for Extra Progressive Prize Potential
Casino · 2 weeks ago
Extending Online Casino Play with Rewards
Casino · 2 weeks ago
What to Know About Online Slots' Buy a Bonus Feature
Casino · 4 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 4 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format

FUTURES

Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa Sit in Dead Heat to Go #1 Overall
NBA · 21 hours ago
Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa Sit in Dead Heat to Go #1 Overall
2026 Rookie of the Year Race: Flagg vs. Knueppel Showdown
NBA · 22 hours ago
2026 Rookie of the Year Race: Flagg vs. Knueppel Showdown
2026 NBA MVP Race: SGA, Cunningham as Leading Contenders
NBA · 2 days ago
2026 NBA MVP Race: SGA, Cunningham as Leading Contenders
Will Jayson Tatum Play This Season? Market Odds & Insights
NBA · 2 days ago
Will Jayson Tatum Play This Season? Market Odds & Insights
2026 NBA Tank Race: Sacramento Kings Lead the Pack
NBA · 3 days ago
2026 NBA Tank Race: Sacramento Kings Lead the Pack