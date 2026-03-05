ESPN Highlights 5 Under the Radar Players for 2026 NFL Free Agency

1) G/C James Daniels, Miami Dolphins

James Daniels brings interior versatility and experience, which makes him an easy plug-and-play option for teams needing stability up front. In the right system, he could quietly solidify an offensive line without the headline price tag.

James Daniels Free Agent Profile

Free Agent Type: UFA

Position: G/C

Previous Team: Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Age: 28

Experience: 8 Years

Previous AAV: $8,000,000

Market Value (Spotrac): $6,780,135

"His 92.5% pass block win rate in 2023 was tied for 24th among qualifying guards; the year before, he ranked ninth at 94.5% pass block win rate." - ESPN