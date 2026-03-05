ESPN Highlights 5 Under the Radar Players for 2026 NFL Free Agency

Kenneth Gainwell’s ability to contribute in both the run and pass game gives creative offenses flexibility. In the right rotation, he could outperform expectations and become a sneaky difference-maker on third downs.
Kenneth Gainwell Free Agent Profile
- Free Agent Type: UFA
- Position: RB
- Previous Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
- Age: 26
- Experience: 5 Years
- Previous AAV: $1,790,000
Market Value (Spotrac): $2,961,252
"Pittsburgh brought in Gainwell on a one-year deal, and by the end of the season, he had become quarterback Aaron Rodgers' favorite receiver. His 486 receiving yards ranked fifth among running backs. He also had a 47% success rate on rushing attempts, which ranked sixth among qualifying backs." - ESPN