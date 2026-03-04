ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. Mock Draft | 2026 NFL Draft Combine Results

David Bailey's Combine Measurements
- Height: 6'4"
- Weight: 251 lbs.
- Hand: 10 1/4"
- Arm: 33 3/4"
David Bailey erupted in 2025 after transferring from Stanford to Texas Tech, delivering one of the most productive defensive seasons in the country. Over 14 games, he recorded 76 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, 71 pressures, eight run stops, three forced fumbles, and four pass breakups.
Bailey blends speed, power, and advanced hand usage to consistently win off the edge. He can convert speed to power, finish through contact, and disrupt plays in both phases, making him a relentless presence in opposing backfields.
"Tough call here between Bailey and Ohio State's Arvell Reese. I have Reese one spot higher on my board, but the Cardinals might opt for the more proven production." - Kiper
David Bailey's Combine Results
- 40-Yard Dash: 4.50
- 10-Yard Split: 1.62
- Vertical Jump: 35"
- Broad Jump: 10'9"
- 3-Cone Drill: n/a
- 20-Yard Shuttle: n/a
- Bench Press: n/a