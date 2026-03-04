ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. Mock Draft | 2026 NFL Draft Combine Results

1) Las Vegas Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Fernando Mendoza's Combine Measurements

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 225 lbs.

Hand: 9 1/2"

Arm: 31 7/8"

Fernando Mendoza made the leap in 2025 after transferring from Cal to Indiana, putting together one of the most efficient seasons in the country. He completed 72.0% of his passes for 3,535 yards with 41 touchdowns and six interceptions across 16 games, while adding seven rushing scores on the ground.

Just as notable was his growth inside the pocket. Mendoza cut his sack total from 41 the previous season to 25, showing improved processing speed and a better feel for pressure. He doesn’t rely on overwhelming arm strength, but he consistently wins with anticipation, touch, and timing, operating comfortably within structure and keeping the offense on schedule.

"I won't waste a lot of time here: Mendoza to the Raiders seems pretty obvious at this point." - Kiper

Fernando Mendoza's Combine Results