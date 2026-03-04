Mel Kiper’s 13 Biggest 2026 NFL Combine Risers: Mike Washington and Chris Brazzell Lead the Charge

1) Mike Washington, RB, Arkansas

While running back one and two are pretty concrete, with the Notre Dame duo of Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price likely being the two bell cows taken, for Kiper, Mike Washington launched himself into the mix for RB3. The Arkansas alum was the fastest running back and eighth fastest player overall in the 40-yard dash.

Before having the fastest 40 time over the past 20 combines for players weighing at least 220 pounds (ESPN Research), Washington led the Razorbacks in rushing (1.070), good for 31st in the Nation.

Kiper's Take: I'm not sure if any other prospect improved his stock in Indy as much as Washington. Mel continued to glow on Washington's performance. "The No. 3 running back spot is a wide-open race, and Washington might have done enough at the combine to jump the line and make his case to go in Round 3.

Mike Washington's Measurements

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 198 lbs.

Hand: 9"

Arm: 32 3/8"

Mike Washington's Results