NFL · 19 minutes ago

Where to Watch the 2026 NFL Combine: Full Weekend Schedule and Featured Prospects

Joe Cervenka

Host · Writer

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine is in full swing at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. With over 300 prospects looking to solidify their draft stock, this weekend features the most highly anticipated position groups, including the quarterbacks, wide receivers, and defensive backs.

Blitz the Books with SportsGrid’s 4- & 5-Star NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Bets.

How to Watch the 2026 NFL Combine

  • Television: NFL Network provides exclusive live coverage of all on-field drills.

  • Streaming: Fans can stream the action via NFL+, the NFL App, and NFL.com.

  • Alternative Streaming: Live coverage is also available on streaming platforms that carry NFL Network, such as Fubo, DirecTV, and YouTube TV.

Friday, February 27, 2026: Defensive Backs & Tight Ends

  • Position Groups: Safeties, Cornerbacks, and Tight Ends.

  • Live Coverage Begins: 3:00 PM ET.

Notable Players to Watch:

    • Caleb Downs (S, Ohio State): A first-round talent and highly ranked prospect in most rankings.

    • Avieon Terrell (CB, Clemson): A projected first-rounder expected to showcase his elite coverage skills.

    • Kenyon Sadiq (TE, Oregon): The consensus top tight end prospect in this class and a potential first-round pick.

    • John Michael Gyllenborg (TE, Wyoming): Looking to solidify his stock during his workout session.

Saturday, February 28, 2026: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers & Running Backs

  • Position Groups: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, and Running Backs.

  • Live Coverage Begins: 1:00 PM ET.

Notable Players to Watch:

    • Fernando Mendoza (QB, Indiana): A Heisman Trophy winner and top-tier prospect; while he is attending, reports indicate he is not expected to throw during drills.

    • Ty Simpson (QB, Alabama): One of only two quarterbacks currently ranked among the top 50 prospects.

    • Jeremiyah Love (RB, Notre Dame): A standout runner with high expectations for his athletic testing.

    • Nicholas Singleton (RB, Penn State): Another high-ranking running back prospect looking to showcase his elite speed.

    • Jordyn Tyson (WR, Arizona State): A first-round candidate looking to prove his health and explosiveness after a prior knee injury.

Sunday, March 1, 2026: Offensive Linemen

  • Position Group: Offensive Tackles, Guards, and Centers.

  • Live Coverage Begins: 1:00 PM ET.

Notable Players to Watch:

  • Francis Mauigoa (OL, Miami): A headline participant for a strong offensive line class.

  • Kadyn Proctor (OL, Alabama): A high-profile invitee expected to showcase his physical tools.

  • Chase Bisontis (OG, Texas A&M): An athletic interior blocker with potential first-round versatility.

  • Blake Miller (OT, Clemson): A rare four-year starter aiming to improve his draft positioning.

2026 NFL Combine On-Field Schedule

All events take place at Lucas Oil Stadium and are broadcast on NFL Network.

Date Time (ET) Position Groups Featured Prospects
Friday, Feb 27 3 PM – 8 PM DB, TE Caleb Downs (S), Avieon Terrell (CB), Kenyon Sadiq (TE)
Saturday, Feb 28 1 PM – 8 PM QB, WR, RB Fernando Mendoza (QB), Ty Simpson (QB), Jeremiyah Love (RB)
Sunday, March 1 1 PM – 5 PM OL Francis Mauigoa, Kadyn Proctor, Blake Miller
