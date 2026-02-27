ESPN Projects One Free Agent Signing for All 32 Teams in 2026 NFL Free Agency

This would be a clear win-now swing for Buffalo. Mike Evans still brings rare size at 6-foot-5, 231 pounds, giving Josh Allen a true boundary target — especially in big moments, where his 220 third-down yards in 2024 show his reliability.
He’ll be 33 in August and missed 10 games in 2025, but he’s only a year removed from a 1,000-yard, 11-touchdown season. If the Bills want a proven No. 1 option, this fits.
"He has the size -- standing at 6-foot-5, 231 pounds -- and ball skills to win contested catches." - Schatz