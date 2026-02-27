ESPN Projects One Free Agent Signing for All 32 Teams in 2026 NFL Free Agency

Seattle Seahawks: WR Jauan Jennings (San Francisco 49ers)

Seattle could replace Rashid Shaheed and add a physical presence with Jauan Jennings. He’s a strong run blocker and scored nine touchdowns last season, with a 2024 campaign ranking 12th in ESPN’s receiver scores.

"Jennings can impact both the passing and running game while taking a weapon away from a rival." - Schatz

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.