ESPN’s Mel Kiper Reveals Full First-Round Pick Predictions for 2026 NFL Draft

32) Seattle Seahawks: CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson

Height: 5-11 | Weight: 180

Avieon Terrell enjoyed a breakout season, totaling 48 tackles, nine pass defenses, five forced fumbles, and three sacks. Terrell’s fluid hips and quick feet help him mirror receivers, and he plays with an aggressive edge in both coverage and run support. Though slightly undersized, his speed, instincts, and knack for creating turnovers give him scheme versatility inside or outside.

"Let's close out Round 1 with a talented cornerback to replace free agents Riq Woolen and Josh Jobe, giving this Super Bowl champion defense yet another playmaker." - Kiper

