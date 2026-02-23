Ranking the Top 15 Running Backs for the 2026 NFL Draft

5) Nicholas Singleton, Penn State

Nicholas Singelton NFL Draft Profile

College: Penn State

Penn State Class: Senior

Senior Hometown: Shillington, PA

Shillington, PA Height: 6'0"

6'0" Weight: 224

As mentioned above, Nicholas Singleton was a part of the two-headed monster in the Nittany Lions' backfield over the last four years. In fact, many would consider the Pennsylvania native as the most talented of the two backs, depending on style preference. In fact, Singleton rushed for 1,000 yards in two of his four seasons at Penn State, one of which came last year, rushing for 1,099 yards and 12 touchdowns. Like Allen, Singleton likely could've declared last season and been a top pick, but the determination to bring a championship to PSU led the six-foot rusher to return for his senior season. Nonetheless, his decision to return proved to be an unfortunate one, with Singleton posting career lows in terms of rushing yards (549). Still, through his four-year career, the running back has shown enough flashes that teams will still likely be interested in his skill set.