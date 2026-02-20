2026 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Daniel Jeremiah Predicts 32 1st Rd Picks

1) Las Vegas Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 225

After transferring from Cal to Indiana, Fernando Mendoza elevated his game in a big way during the 2025 season. He completed 72.0% of his passes for 3,535 yards with 41 touchdowns and six interceptions across 16 games, while also punching in seven rushing touchdowns. One of the most notable improvements came in pass protection management, as he reduced his sacks from 41 the year prior to 25 by speeding up his decision-making and navigating the pocket more efficiently.

While he isn’t known for elite arm talent, Mendoza thrives on timing and precision. He throws with touch to all levels of the field and operates comfortably within structure, consistently making smart reads and keeping the offense on rhythm.

"I like the marriage between Mendoza’s skill set and Klint Kubiak’s scheme." - Jeremiah