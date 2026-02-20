2026 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Daniel Jeremiah Predicts 32 1st Rd Picks

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 243
Arvell Reese looks the part of a next-level linebacker every time you study the Ohio State tape. In 2025, he totaled 69 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, nine run stops, and two pass breakups over 14 games, consistently finding ways to impact the action in multiple phases.
Reese is decisive once he keys in on the play, attacking gaps with confidence and speed. His range allows him to cover ground laterally, and his acceleration as a blitzer makes him a legitimate threat when turned loose. Whether fitting the run or applying pressure, he brings an aggressive, downhill presence that defenses covet.
"Reese provides Washington some explosiveness and versatility. He might be a tougher projection than some of the other pass rushers in this year’s draft, given that he split time between edge rusher and off-ball linebacker for the Buckeyes. Reese has the highest upside of the group, though." - Jeremiah