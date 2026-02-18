ESPN’s Mel Kiper Ranks the Top 12 Running Backs for the 2026 NFL Draft

Previous Rank: Unranked (Just Missed)
Height: 5-foot-10 | Weight: 210
Kaelon Black put together one of the more under-the-radar breakout seasons in the country in 2025, rushing for 1,040 yards and 10 touchdowns on 186 carries while averaging a healthy 5.6 yards per attempt. The Indiana back showed steady improvement as the season progressed, pairing decisiveness with enough burst to consistently move the chains.
While Black narrowly misses Kiper’s rankings, his 2025 tape and production suggest a player trending firmly in the right direction. With another year of consistency, he has a chance to elevate himself into the draftable conversation as a well-rounded back who can handle volume and deliver reliable production.